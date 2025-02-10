Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has proudly announced the extension of its title sponsorship of the Formula 1® Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, solidifying its commitment to the pinnacle of motorsport through 2027, while underscoring its strategic vision to showcase Bahrain as a premier global destination for sports, tourism, and innovation.

This landmark agreement marks the continuation of the longest-standing title partnership in Formula 1 history, a legacy of partnership that began with the historic Formula 1® Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on April 4, 2004. As the first Formula 1 race ever held in the Middle East, this event broke new ground and established a tradition of world-class motorsport in the heart of the Arabian desert.

The FORMULA 1® GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025, scheduled for April 11-13, promises another exhilarating chapter in this prestigious partnership. Fans can anticipate a weekend of high-octane action and unparalleled entertainment under the desert sky.

Beyond the thrill of the race itself, the FORMULA 1® GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025 offers a vibrant festival atmosphere, featuring world-class entertainment, gourmet dining experiences, and a unique blend of Bahraini culture and international flair. This event has become a cornerstone of the global sporting calendar, attracting fans and visitors from around the world.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Goh, stated, "We are immensely proud to extend our partnership with Formula 1, a relationship that has become synonymous with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This collaboration not only reinforces Bahrain's prominent position on the international motorsport stage but also serves as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, tourism development, and global brand recognition for the Kingdom."

Please edit to: Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, stated, “Gulf Air's enduring commitment to the Bahrain Grand Prix is a testament to the power of long-term partnerships in motorsport. Their support, spanning over two decades, has been instrumental in establishing this race as a favourite in the Formula 1 calendar and attracting fans from all over the world to a weekend of great racing and top entertainment. We are thrilled to continue this collaboration and look forward to more thrilling racing and shared success in Bahrain."

The Bahrain Grand Prix holds a strategic position on the Formula 1 calendar, serving as a bridge between the Asia-Pacific and European races. The 2025 season is poised to be a captivating one, with exciting driver line-up changes, the promising new talent, and the ongoing evolution of cutting-edge racing technology.

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Gulf Air Social Media Platforms:

Instagram: @gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air

Twitter(×): @GulfAir

Further information, please contact:

Email: corporate.communications@gulfairgroup.bh