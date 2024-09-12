Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced a new Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with SKY express, the multi-awarded Greek Airline. This one-way SPA allows Gulf Air passengers to seamlessly connect onto SKY express flights, opening up exciting new travel opportunities to the largest destination network in Greece and beyond.

Specifically, Gulf Air passengers can fly and connect through Athens to 32 destinations across Greece. Under this agreement, passengers traveling from Europe - via key hubs like Rome, Milan, Paris, Munich, Frankfurt, and London - can enjoy seamless connections with a single ticket from their city of departure through Athens to Bahrain, and onward to Gulf Air’s extensive network.

This partnership significantly expands Gulf Air's network and strengthens its presence in Greece and Europe, providing passengers with even more travel options and convenience.

Gulf Air spokesperson stated, "This partnership with SKY express signifies a key step in Gulf Air's network expansion strategy, broadening our reach and strengthening our market presence in Europe. By connecting our network to SKY express, we're offering our passengers enhanced travel experiences to the Greek destinations with seamless connectivity, and more travel options to choose from."

“Our partnership with Gulf Air marks a significant milestone in SKY express's international expansion, enhancing connectivity for passengers across Greece and global destinations via Bahrain. By offering seamless travel with a single ticket, we are providing a more convenient and comprehensive travel experience. This collaboration brings mutual benefits to both airlines and our passengers,” stated Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer of SKY express.

This agreement marks another milestone in Gulf Air's commitment to expanding its network and offering passengers greater flexibility and convenience. By streamlining connections through the Greek airports included in the SPA, Gulf Air enhances operational efficiency while providing passengers with a wider array of destination choices for passengers.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com, Instagram: @gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air, Twitter (X): @GulfAir

About SKY express

SKY express is the double award-winning Greek airline in Europe for its continuous excellence and innovation at the ERA Awards 2023. It has the largest network of domestic destinations (33), while it serves an ever-expanding network of 22 international destinations. It has entered into important agreements with global carriers, such as Air France, Airtransat, Air Serbia, American Airlines, British Airways, Condor Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Delta Airlines, Gulf Air, ITA Airways, Easyjet, El AL Israel Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, KLM, Middle East Airlines, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, Transavia, Israir and Turkish Airlines. These partnerships allow passengers from all over the world to travel to Athens and continue their journey to all domestic destinations by SKY express. Its fleet, the youngest in Greece, numbers 27 aircraft in 2024. SKY express travels towards sustainability through its best practices.

