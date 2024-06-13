Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched its newest seasonal flights to Rhodes, Greece. The airline's flight to Rhodes was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute and a host of celebratory activities upon its arrival at Rhodes Airport.

The airline will operate two weekly flights from Bahrain International Airport (BIA) to Rhodes Airport (RHO) from June 1st to September 28th, on Airbus 320neo aircraft. This new route enhances Gulf Air's connectivity and provides passengers with more flexibility in their summer travel plans.

Flight no. Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time GF 0050 Thu & Sat BAH 09:40 JMK 13:55 GF 0050 Thu & Sat JMK 14:55 RHO 15:45 GF 0051 Thu & Sat RHO 16:45 BAH 20:25

All times are local

Commenting on the new seasonal destination, a Gulf Air spokesperson said, "We are pleased to add Rhodes to Gulf Air's dynamic network, increasing the connectivity between Bahrain and Greece to three destinations: Athens as a scheduled destination and Mykonos as a seasonal destination, and now celebrating the inaugural flight to Rhodes. This new route is an integral part of Gulf Air's strategic commitment to enhance its European network, offering passengers a wider choice of leisure destinations in Europe like Rhodes."

This move further aligns with Gulf Air's commitment to high-quality passenger travel experiences and enhanced services operating from Bahrain International Airport, connecting to over 60 destinations.

Gulf Air passengers can stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application or by visiting Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com,

