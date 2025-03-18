Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of direct flights to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, further expanding its network in Africa. This service marks Gulf Air's return to Nairobi, re-establishing a vital link to the capital city, which was last served in 2012.

Starting June 2nd, 2025, Gulf Air will operate five weekly flights to Nairobi. Services will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, with two flights offered on Fridays, all operated by the modern Airbus A320neo aircraft. This direct service aligns with Gulf Air's strategy of calibrated expansion and serving new markets, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience for travel between East Africa and Bahrain, and beyond.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh stated: "We are delighted to announce the launch of direct flights to Nairobi, offering convenient flight options to our passengers. The Nairobi route will enhance connectivity for both business and leisure travelers, fostering stronger ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Republic of Kenya."

Passengers can book their flights to Nairobi and stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application, visiting the Gulf Air website gulfair.com or through travel agents.

Gulf Air's service to Nairobi will be served by flights GF 0707, departing Bahrain International Airport (BAH) at 09:00 and arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) at 14:25, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The return flight, GF 0708, will operate on the same days, departing NBO at 15:25 and arriving back in BAH at 20:45. In addition, flights GF 0709 will depart BAH at 01:40, arriving at NBO at 07:05, operating on Fridays and Sundays. The return flight, GF 0710, will depart NBO on the same days at 08:05, arriving back in BAH at 13:25. All times are local.

About Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

