Dubai: Dubai-based premium pre-owned car dealership GTA Cars has received the Dubizzle Award for being one of the best showrooms in Dubai. The award has been granted to GTA Cars for the quality of their listings, ensuring excellent customer service, and its commitment to providing expertise in selling and purchasing superior vehicles at highly competitive prices.

Aamir Shafiq, Managing Director of GTA Cars, said: “We feel privileged to have been named Dubizzle’s Showroom of the Month. This achievement can be attributed to our staff’s immense hard work and commitment to providing our clients with unrivalled service in all aspects.”

Initiated in 2020 by Dubizzle, the Showroom of the Month programme aims to incentivise and honour top-performing showrooms each month from all over the UAE. To improve their exposure, the programme's winners get brand promotions and announcements on Dubizzle’s website, social media, and other platforms.

GTA Cars is a renowned auto dealer that offers top-notch services to all its clients and specialises in the sale/purchase of high-quality automobiles at reasonable prices. The company boasts more than 300 high-end pre-owned vehicles from over 30 brands in its three premium showrooms in Dubai. Additionally, GTA Cars offers seamless financial solutions, such as automobile insurance from prestigious insurance providers, assists in starting car financing facilities with 0% down payment, and helps buyers with vehicle registrations and renewals.

