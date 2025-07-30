Port Canaveral, FLORIDA – GT USA, a subsidiary of Gulftainer Group, a global end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions provider, with international footprint of true multi-purpose ports, terminals, warehouses and transport facilities, has announced a new partnership with Great Lakes East LLC a subsidiary of The Great Lakes Towing Company, to introduce a new monthly barge service between Port Canaveral, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new service will support the monthly export of construction materials from Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT) at Port Canaveral, including lumber, steel coils, sheet piles, rebar, and other general cargo products, destined for San Juan.

This strategic service strengthens regional connectivity and represents a key milestone in CCT’s long-term vision to diversify operations and expand its service footprint to new geographies and ports. The general cargo will be stored in CCT’s warehouses, making use of the terminal’s robust infrastructure and showcasing its capability to support the complex operational requirements of this service.

The service officially commenced with the maiden call of the barge Crimson Clover on 14 July, marking a significant achievement for both the CCT and Great Lakes East. During the inaugural operation, multiple commodities were received and loaded onboard in a highly efficient, secure and professionally managed operations. The launch event was attended by Canaveral Cargo Terminal’s Operations Superintendent, Lynnard Woods who presented a plaque to Sal Menoyo, VP Special Projects, East Coast at Great Lakes East, in recognition of the beginning of a new partnership at Port Canaveral.

Luke Richards, Managing Director of Canaveral Cargo Terminal, said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy. It reflects our commitment to innovation, responsiveness, and creating long-term value for our customers, partners and the wider Florida community. Delivering excellent service and productivity to our new partners is a testament to the dedication and capability of the entire GT USA team. We look forward to deepening this relationship and growing together.”

”We are excited to officially establish our breakbulk service at Port Canaveral in partnership with GT USA,” said Joe Starck, President of The Great Lakes Towing Company. “This strategic move lays a strong foundation for long-term growth and will enhance our ability to service the Puerto Rico trade lane with greater efficiency and reliability.”

This partnership aligns directly with CCT’s broader objectives to strengthen its position in the regional market, diversify revenue streams, and enhance the terminal’s infrastructure to meet current and future cargo needs.

About GT USA:

Gulftainer USA (GT USA), a subsidiary of Gulftainer Group, offers a global end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, providing both importers and exporters with efficient and competitive trade solutions. It manages Canaveral Cargo Terminal (CCT) located at Port Canaveral on the East Coast of the USA. CCT specialises in efficient movement, storage, and distribution of cargo, delivering competitive and customer-focused trade solutions throughout the Caribbean and Southeastern United States. The terminal is capable of handling containers, lumber, project cargo, dry bulk, PCC, and space maritime cargoes.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976 and has since become a global end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions provider, with international footprint of true multi-purpose ports, terminals, warehouses and transport facilities. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Container Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA. Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.

About The Great Lakes Towing Company

The Great Lakes Towing Company is the largest U.S. Flag commercial tugboat operator on the Great Lakes, with more than 40 tugs stationed in 14 ports between Duluth, MN and Buffalo, NY. The Towing Company’s lakes-wide services include harbor assist, cargo transportation, and ice breaking in more than 40 U.S. ports. The Company also operates a full-service shipyard in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information about the Towing Company, its range of services, and its Full-Service Lakes-Wide (FSLW) Contracts, please visit www.thegreatlakesgroup.com

