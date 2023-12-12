London — Financial services group GSB continues the expansion of its global wealth and advisory business with the appointment of Nigel Gregory and Christopher Somers. They will be based in the Group’s Dubai office in the Dubai International Finance Centre.

Nigel joins GSB as Global Head of GSB Capital at a time when the Group looks to expand its business across the UK and Europe, as well as the Middle East.

Chris has joined as a Senior Partner in GSB Private’s banking team and will counsel GSB’s high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients seeking private banking and finance solutions.

Nigel has a wealth of experience in banking and wealth management, having worked in various senior executive roles across compliance, training, sales, and management in UK banks for 10 years. Additionally, he has extensive experience in building international IFA businesses in the USA, Europe, MENA, and Asia.

As a member of the leadership and senior executive team, Nigel's focus will be on developing GSB's retail offerings. This includes overseeing global expansion into new territories to broaden GSB's impact, enhance its proposition, and attract and retain both clients and talent.

Chris has covered markets in the Middle East for more than a decade. He has earned the respect of his clients and has become a trusted advisor to many leading UHNW individuals and families in the GCC and globally.

Before joining GSB, Chris held senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank in the UAE and the Royal Bank of Canada in London. Before this, he served as a commissioned British Army Officer for 17 years, having graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Since GSB was founded by Ross and Alison Whatnall in April 2021, the company has provided a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

Ross Whatnall, co-founder and CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to have Nigel and Chris on board, as their arrival marks a continuation of our growth aspirations. With their extensive experience and expertise in Financial Services, we are confident that they will play a significant role in driving our collective success. Our ambition is to build an international business that offers high-quality, ethically-focused solutions for our clients, and we are fully committed to evolving the depth and breadth of our proposition by focusing on our people, ethics, and values. Nigel and Chris's addition to the GSB community reinforces our culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous growth. We are excited about the future, and we look forward to achieving great things together."

