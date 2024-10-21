Danish water experts and Middle East stakeholders collaborate during the Danish Trade Council delegation to Denmark, exchanging knowledge and exploring innovative solutions for critical water challenges in the region.

Grundfos’ participation drives regional sustainability by showcasing cutting-edge water technologies for efficient wastewater management and flood control in the UAE and KSA.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, proudly participated in the third annual Danish Trade Council Delegation, dedicated to fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and relationship building with key stakeholders across the UAE and KSA. The week-long initiative aimed to explore innovative solutions to the region's most pressing water challenges, emphasising sustainable management and wastewater technologies.

The delegation, which took place from the 24th to the 28th of September 2024, saw the attendance of VIP guests from across the region alongside key members of the Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA). These partners included Danfoss, AVK, Alfa Laval, Aarhus Vand, Niras, Water Impact Partners, Drying Matter, and DHI. Together, they shared valuable insights on wastewater management, sustainable water practices, and advanced technological solutions designed to enhance water resilience and efficiency across the region.

Driving Knowledge Exchange and Innovation

Grundfos played a central role in the delegation, showcasing its cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions tailored to the Middle East’s specific water needs. Through interactive presentations and facility tours, Grundfos highlighted its High Flow Prefabricated Pumping Station, Gate Pumping Solutions, and integrated digital platforms such as Grundfos Connect and I-Solutions. These innovations demonstrate how Grundfos continues to push the boundaries of water resilience and efficiency, aligning with the sustainability goals of regional partners.

"Engaging with our partners in the UAE and KSA through this delegation is essential for our mission to provide world-class water management solutions," said Michael Nielsen, Regional Sales Director for India, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa at Grundfos. "By sharing Danish expertise and collaborating with regional leaders, we can effectively address today's water challenges and build a sustainable future."

Regional Impact and Collaboration

The delegation’s knowledge-sharing sessions provided regional stakeholders, including representatives from NEOM, Marafiq, and ACWA Power, with in-depth insights into Danish water innovation and its practical applications for the Middle East. The program facilitated a comprehensive exchange of expertise, focusing on how advanced Danish wastewater technologies and integrated systems can be adapted to optimise water management and resilience in the region.

Ongoing Dedication to the Region Through the Water Alliance

Grundfos remains committed to its role as a key partner in the Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA), continuously working with its alliance partners to bring sustainable and efficient water management solutions to the UAE and KSA. As part of its ongoing efforts, Grundfos will maintain its active participation in WEMA initiatives, ensuring that its innovative technologies and expertise remain at the forefront of water sustainability projects that align with the region's ambitious goals, such as the UAE Vision 2030, and the Saudi Vision 2030.

With a long-standing dedication to its customers and partners in the Middle East, Grundfos continues to lead the way in delivering resilient and intelligent water solutions that shape the future of water management in the UAE and KSA.

