Construction of the new Arterial Industrial Estate in Cape Town is steaming ahead, with Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) having moved into phase two of the world-class development.

Arterial Industrial Estate is a development by Growthpoint on a 71,656sqm site in the heart of Blackheath, a growing and modernising industrial node in Cape Town.

After phenomenal success with phase one, during which national and international tenants snapped up 85% of available space, Growthpoint has launched phase two of the Arterial Industrial Estate development.

Growthpoint’s decision is in response to growing demand for space — as seen in four out of five industrial units released in the first phase of the new development, which commenced construction in July 2023 and was completed in April 2024, already being taken up by tenants. Only a single unit of 3,503sqm, perfect for light industrial businesses, remains in the phase.

The first phase of Arterial Industrial Estate spans 19,741sqm, originally featuring six warehouse units, each with a two-storey office block. Jotun, a leading decorative paints and coatings manufacturer, was among the first to secure space at Arterial Industrial Estate, opting to combine two units for its new and larger head office premises of 5,713sqm. Other tenants with facilities at Arterial Industrial Estate include well-known logistics companies Nexus Fulfilment and RTT, as well as leading tyre distributor ATT Auto Truck & Tyres.

Growthpoint has started phase two of construction, which will add 21,840sqm of lettable space, more than doubling the size of Arterial Industrial Estate. This second phase will add a further six warehouse units, ranging from 2,945sqm to 5,713sqm, enhancing the estate’s capacity to cater to diverse business needs. Arterial Industrial Estate Phase Two will be ready for occupation from March 2025.

Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint's National Client Experience and Western Cape Asset Manager, says the new phase of the development is already seeing great interest from potential tenants. “The demand for space at Arterial Industrial Estate is unsurprising, considering the development’s central and attractive location and the steady demand for industrial space currently being experienced in Cape Town.”

Arterial Industrial Estate is close to Cape Town International Airport, public transport nodes, and arterial routes important for South Africa’s economic activity. The estate is close to the R300, N1, and N2, with prominent visibility along the Stellenbosch Arterial Road highlighting its effortless link to the winelands.

Irvine says Arterial Industrial Estate’s proximity to arterial roads, and the country’s air and sea ports network, makes it a sought-after physical address in Cape Town. “Businesses situated at this prime location can efficiently connect with both local and global markets.”

Growthpoint’s experience in logistics and industrial property investment and development enhances the experience for existing and would-be tenants at Arterial Industrial Estate. The estate boasts 24-hour security and access control, flexibly sized warehouse and office space, and measures for efficient water and energy use. Phase one of the Arterial Industrial Estate has seen the installation of solar panels, which is set to help tenants secure sustainable energy.

The estate has achieved a four-star Green Star certification in the industrial property category from the Green Building Council of South Africa. This is aligned with Growthpoint’s goal of making its vast portfolio of properties environmentally sustainable. Growthpoint’s climate commitment target is being carbon neutral by 2050. Its sustainable business practices help tenant businesses towards their own ESG goals and support long-term cost savings for its clients.

