Dubai, UAE: World’s leading holistic data security solutions provider, Galaxkey is aligning its expansion plans with the growing market for cybersecurity in the Middle East and Africa. The company, which started its regional operation in 2016 has seen its business grew multiple times and today to sustain its growth, Galaxkey has expanded team and its office to stay on the growth path.

Galaxkey has recently elevated Yashaan Cooper to the position of Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa and India from the earlier position of Regional Manager for the Middle East and Africa. Cooper has been with the company for over 5 years and has been instrumental in the success of Galaxkey in the region.

The company has moved to a bigger office space in Dubai, UAE, to keep up pace with the expanded team. Galaxkey also appointed a new technical manager, Sanjat Kabi to support channel partners and customers in designing and implementing solutions across the region. With over 18 years of experience, Kabi joins Galaxkey after working with IBM for 13 years in India.

To further grow is presence in the region, Galaxkey is considering to be part of the GITEX this year for the second time in a row. Last year, despite Covid skepticism the show fetched good results for Galaxkey. Apart from GITEX, the company is planning workshops and roadshow to broaden its engagement with its partners in different countries.

Galaxkey was overwhelmed from the response it received for Leadership Engagement and Advisory Program (LEAP) 2022 that was held recently in the London, UK. The event was attended by key industry leaders, customers, and cybersecurity experts from all over the world.

The company is also working on expanding its product portfolio. With businesses moving towards instant messaging, Galaxkey is soon launching its own secure instant messaging platform called LockChat. The LockChat provides a distributed architecture where the corporates can implement their own in-house servers to manage the flow of instant messages which are encrypted end-to-end. This new product will soon be available for customers in the Middle East and Africa.

As a channel-oriented organisation, Galaxkey is investing heavily in resources to expand its channel presence across the region. Commenting on the channel, Yashaan Cooper, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa and India, at Galaxkey, said “We have always believed in a channel-based approach for our business, and we consider our distributors and partners to be part of our extended team. Apart from technical superiority that lends an edge for our products and offers an advantage to our channel partners, we also ensure our partner ecosystem is sustainable and partners able to make healthy margins.”

“With our expanded operations in the region and new products in our portfolio, we are looking to enhance our presence in the channel across the region. We are planning several new initiatives to work closely with our partners, do regular sales and technical training workshops for partners, and also organise joint events with partners to understand the needs of enterprises. With pace generated with all these activities and expanded team in the region, we are confident to stay in the growth trajectory and expect to grow business in the Middle East and Africa by 40%.”

About Galaxkey

Galaxkey is a British data security company, headquartered in the UK, and the Middle East and Africa business managed from its’ Dubai office. With its’ comprehensive platform providing a unique combination of “security – simple usage – economic pricing”, Galaxkey solutions meet enterprise requirements across a spectrum of protecting unstructured data – email encryption and control, file/folder encryption and secure sharing, digital workspace and electronic document signing.

Please visit www.galaxkey.com to read more.