GroupM MENA has significantly enhanced attention metrics for a leading MENAT financial advertiser by leveraging DoubleVerify’s Authentic Attention data and optimizing it with GroupM’s proprietary AI Copilot. This innovative approach resulted in a 6% increase in engagement scores, an 11% rise in user presence, and an 18% boost in ad interactions. These improvements enabled the client to surpass their annual website session targets and elevate brand awareness in the region.

GroupM MENA initiated a brand test campaign with Mindshare MENA over a four-month period leveraging client’s site centric data. By identifying audiences and delivering tailored creative messages, the campaign effectively reached aware users with specific content and engaged new users with introductory creatives. This strategy drove higher-quality traffic, reduced bounce rates, and increased time spent on the site.

DV ensured the ads appeared in brand-safe environments, further enhancing the campaign's effectiveness. DV’s Authentic Attention tool is a privacy-friendly data solution that does not rely on persistent cookies, and provides real-time, impression-level insights to measure campaign performance. This tool offers a comprehensive Attention Index which shows marketers how campaigns perform based on over 50 data points calculated in real time. The data points fall into one of two broader categories related to exposure and engagement. Exposure measures ad presentation on devices and looks at dimensions such as share-of-screen and time-in-view, while engagement measures interaction with the ad.

Hicham Auajjar, Regional Managing Director of Practices and Solutions at GroupM MENA, stated, “Brands are demanding more tangible and measurable marketing investments. We are delivering outcome-based results for our clients through our investment in AI and proprietary technology to deliver measurable outcomes. Our innovative partnership with DoubleVerify, leveraging their unique attention measurement capabilities, coupled with our proprietary technology underscores our commitment to enhancing campaign effectiveness and delivering superior results for our clients.”

For more information:

Felicity Stokes

Head of Marketing and Communications at GroupM MENA

Felicity.stokes@groupm.com

About GroupM

GroupM is WPP’s media investment group and the world’s leading media investment company with a mission to shape the ‘next era’ of media where advertising works better for people. The company is responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, as measured by the independent research bureau COMvergence.

Through its global agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, and T&Pm, and cross-channel performance (GroupM Nexus), data (Choreograph), entertainment (GroupM Motion Entertainment) and investment solutions, GroupM leverages a unique combination of global scale, expertise, and innovation to generate sustained value for clients wherever they do business.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Learn more at www.doubleverify.com