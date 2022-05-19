GROHE to support WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 as part of extended partnership

Another important building block in the brand’s efforts to counteract the shortage of skilled labor in sanitary industry

United Arab Emirates: – GROHE has joined WorldSkills International, a global platform to raise the profile and recognition of skilled people, as its newest Global Partner.

GROHE first supported the skill competition, Plumbing and Heating, in WorldSkills Kazan 2019. Now as a Global Partner, GROHE will extend its support to WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 and as a Global Industry Partner.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with WorldSkills. Professional skills are critical for the sanitary industry. Together we can demonstrate what impact skilled professionals can have today and for the more sustainable future that we all strive for,” said Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA.

“GROHE is joining the global skills community of industry, education, and government partners to raise the profile of young skilled professionals around the world,” said David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International. “You are supporting the increase in abilities, status, and economic prospects of young people. With you, our Global Partners, we are creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative future through skills.”

“After three years since the first contact with WorldSkills, we are more than happy to join forces internationally and support young people with our expertise and in-depth knowledge of the sanitary industry,“ said Timo Kurz, Leader GIVE Program and WorldSkills, LIXIL EMENA.

This new partnership is part of GROHE’s efforts to address the shortage of skilled installers in the sanitary industry. Its “GROHE Installer Vocational Training and Education” (GIVE) Program is collaborating with over 40 institutions offering plumbing training across the EMENA region. To help improve training facilities, GROHE sets up a fully functioning training environment where students can benefit from the brand’s vast expertise. GIVE supports schools in creating a uniform approach with modern equipment, training material and a written examination that sets new industry standards. Even after students have completed their GROHE training, they will receive assistance – with job placements or even a work experience program at one of GROHE’s industry partners.

WorldSkills builds confidence, empowers communities and helps to fuel economies. They inspire young people to develop a passion for skills and pursuing excellence, through competitions and promotions. Furthermore, they help develop skills through global training standards, benchmarking systems, and enhancing industry engagement. They influence industry, government, and educators through cooperation and research – building a global platform of skills for all.

GROHE joins 23 other WorldSkills Global Partners and 85 Member countries and regions committed to helping young people change their lives, and the fortunes of their communities and countries through skills. Learn more about WorldSkills.

Get to know our GIVE program on our digital experience hub GROHE X .

-Ends-

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 7,000 employees in 150 countries – 2,600 of them are based in Germany. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Renowned highlights such as GROHE Eurosmart or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system underline the brand's profound expertise. Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added value – and bear the "Made in Germany" seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO2-neutral* worldwide. GROHE has also set itself the goal of using plastic-free product packaging by 2021.

In the past ten years alone, more than 490 design and innovation awards as well as several sustainability awards confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the categories “Resources” and “Design”. As part of the sustainability and climate campaign “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders“ GROHE is also driving sustainable transformation.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

PRESS CONTACT:

Gita Ghaemmaghami, Leader Communications and CR MENA, LIXIL EMENA

Gita.ghaemmagham@grohe.com