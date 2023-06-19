Dubai, UAE – Known for creating exceptional experiences, Grit Hospitality, the esteemed hospitality services company established in 2021, invites you to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Tahini. Building upon the resounding success of Wise Guys and with an exciting new bar on the horizon, Tahini promises an unparalleled ambiance that will transport you to the enchanting flavours and vibrant spirit of the Levant. Located in the vibrant One Central, the Levantine inspired eatery offers authentic cuisine with a modern twist as the dining experience celebrates the traditions of the region while also pushing boundaries.

Tahini was born by CEO Anwar Awad, Chef Riad Aboulteif and a group of partners, their extensive encounters in their home in Lebanon and their desire to pay tribute to the region. Inspired by Levantine and Mediterranean ingredients from the land and sea, the know-how of food producers and working beyond trends, the company conceptualised Tahini with the idea to merge traditional cooking methods with new techniques to present understated dishes with a whole lot to say.

Designed by the award-winning architect Fadi Sarieddine, Tahini’s interior is intended to reflect the Levantine’s traditional architecture with a contemporary spin. The timeless setting, led by design functionality, creates a truly immersive environment for diners and is a stage for exploring what the diverse landscape of the Levant has to offer. Featuring natural woods, soft toned marble and handmade custom designed furnishing, the space sets the scene for an enhanced and authentic dining experience. Architectural shapes and colours that can be found on the streets of Lebanon are focal points of the design, like the curving arches of the Baghdadi roofs with their wooden slats and the typical patina green patterned window frames that are characteristic of coastal houses. The live cooking and dining experience is centred around an open-hearth kitchen, a symbol of traditional food preparation. Despite some traditions and resources slowly disappearing, Tahini aims to explore an equitable substitute and to take matters into the teams’ own hands in ensuring longevity to the culture’s food experiences.

Serving an expression of the Levant and Mediterranean landscape, the cuisine offers local ingredients transformed into dishes inspired by nostalgic memories and reflections of home. Influenced by traditions, flavoured with modernity, the menu features a variety of delicious dishes that will transport guests’ tastebuds to the heart of the Levant. The daytime menu boasts a hearty fare of weekly changing grilled and fired meats and seafood along with an abundance of nature’s harvest with fresh salads and mezze served with fresh wood fired breads. Breakfast features a morning spread of Man’oushe straight out of the oven topped with unique flavours, home baked pastries and cakes and savoury egg dishes to start the day right.

At the very core of Tahini are strong principles on sustainability which drives the way the team thinks, acts and perseveres. Tahini takes immense pride in its continuous and unwavering commitment to sustainability; for example, by sourcing ingredients from local farms in the UAE to ensuring that each dish is made with the freshest and most authentic savours, by cooking seasonal produce, growing their own ingredients where possible and extending their mission to their community.

Whether it's a quick tasty breakfast on a busy workday or a long leisurely lunch with friends and family, Tahini provides a welcoming atmosphere and delicious food made with love.

Open daily from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm

For reservations, email reservations@tahinirestaurant.me

