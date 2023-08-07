Cairo: Grinta, a leading e-commerce platform carefully designed to cater to independent pharmacists across Africa and the Middle East, announced its third acquisition of Auto-Cure. The deal was signed by both Mohamed Azab, Co-founder and CEO at Grinta, and Mohamed Rezk, Co-founder of Auto Cure.



Auto-Cure is a B2B e-commerce platform founded in 2022 serving independent pharmacists in Alexandria, Egypt. The Company was founded by Mohamed Rezk and his cofounder Amr Kamel, Mohamed Rezk will be joining as a partner at Grinta and leading the Commercial Team.



After signing, Mohamed Azab expresses his excitement for this acquisition because it contributes to the objective of “delivering customer-centric, data-driven, and fintech-enabled solutions to modernize the pharmaceutical supply chain in Egypt and beyond. Azab added, “The acquisition of Auto Cure is a testament to Grinta’s dedication to delivering value to their clients and growing its presence in the Egyptian market.”



Since inception in 2021, Grinta has acquired two companies, PH Store, a similar digital platform in northern Egypt, and EME, a software development company with a solid tech team. As a result, the company has expanded aggressively across nine governorates across Egypt. The company has served over 7,000 pharmacies since then and delivered over 200,000 orders.



Mohamed Rezk, Founder and CEO of Auto-Cure shares, “Joining hands with Grinta is incredibly exciting for us, our commitment to digitizing the market and delivering customer satisfaction has led us to joining Grinta’s brilliant team. We have unlocked a world of possibilities, and together we will be extending our reach not only in Alexandria but throughout the Middle East and Africa”.



Auto Cure has dispatched 5,000 orders and served 450 pharmacies over the past 18 months. Auto cure is a startup digitizing the pharmaceutical market through a multivendor B2B platform.



The service of Auto Cure empowers the pharmacist by providing him full visibility on market supply, and the best prices across different vendors, allowing him to shop and receive one consolidated shipment with all his needs. This provides the pharmacist with both visibility and accessibility to the best prices available in the market through a seamless process provided by a tech solution and supported by high quality operations.