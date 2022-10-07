Dubai, UAE:– Greenstone Equity Partners, the largest independent fund placement firm in the Middle East specializing in raising capital for global alternative funds from GCC-based investors, won the award for “Best Capital Raising Firm” at the annual MEA Finance Wealth & Investment Awards.

The MEA Finance Wealth and Investment Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of Wealth and Investment Management firms in the MEA region. This year’s winners were announced at Park Hyatt Dubai at a gala event held by MEA Finance, which is considered the authoritative voice of the Middle Eastern banking and finance industries. More than 600 of the region’s private banks and wealth and investment management leaders attended the event.

Greenstone's selection as the winner of the 2022 "Best Capital Raising Firm" award is a testament to Greenstone's success in offering innovative solutions and market leading opportunities that deliver value and results for its fund manager partners and GCC investors.

Alex Gemici, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Omar Al-Gharabally, Chief Investment Officer of Greenstone, accepted the award on behalf of the firm and commented, “We are grateful that Greenstone has been recognized for our achievements in capital raising in the GCC for fund managers worldwide and we remain passionate and committed to sourcing and delivering the most attractive financial products to our GCC investors”

-Ends-

About Greenstone

Greenstone Equity Partners is an established institutional-grade capital raising firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply-rooted local relationships with 200+ GCC-based institutional investors and 1,500+ GCC based family office/UHNWI investors.

Greenstone’s 70+ professionals work with Greenstone’s global fund manager partners with aggregate AUMs of $700 billion. To find out more, visit www.gsequity.com

Jocelyne Arana

Contact: jocelyne.arana@gsequity.com