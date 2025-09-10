Greenstone -represented funds have raised more than $100 billion across private equity, venture capital, private credit, private real estate, secondaries, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

Greenstone bridges the gap between DIFC investors and global private investment funds.

Dubai, UAE: Greenstone, the largest fund placement firm in the Middle East, has obtained a Category 4 licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate out of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

Headquartered in Dubai and in its 15th year of operations, Greenstone has a proven track record of success providing streamlined access to international private equity and other alternative investment opportunities. Greenstone’s strategic expansion into the DIFC serves DIFC-based institutional investors and family offices, in compliance with DFSA regulations.

The licence positions Greenstone as a gateway for global fund managers seeking to connect with capital from the DIFC. It also affirms the company’s commitment to compliance, transparency, and regulatory excellence.

As the UAE experiences an influx of talent and capital, Dubai has emerged as the region’s preferred location for alternative investment. This is underscored by several entrants to the DIFC’s ecosystem, including large and smaller multi-strategy hedge funds, investment management platforms, and various others from Asia, North America, and Europe. Today, the DIFC is home to 85 pure play hedge funds, with 69 of these included within the ‘billion-dollar club’, and more than 440 wealth and asset management firms.

Greenstone, with more than 1,500 deep-rooted relationships with Family Offices and UHNWIs, associations with over 200 institutional investors, and more than $100 billion raised by Greenstone-represented funds across the alternative investments’ spectrum, complements the DIFC’s supportive ecosystem.

Alex Gemici, CEO of Greenstone, said: “Expanding Greenstone’s UAE licensing to include the DIFC reinforces our commitment to serving DIFC-based investors and marks a strategic milestone in our ongoing dedication to connect GCC investors with global leading fund managers.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “We are delighted to welcome Greenstone to DIFC’s rapidly expanding private investments ecosystem. Their presence underscores DIFC’s growing role as a conduit between the region’s significant generational wealth and global alternative investment opportunities. With over $100 billion raised across private equity, credit, venture capital, infrastructure, real estate, hedge funds, and secondaries, Greenstone combines institutional rigour with deep investor relationships. Their expertise uniquely positions them to serve the evolving needs of family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, reinforcing DIFC’s commitment to this strategically important segment.”

Omar Al-Gharabally, CIO of Greenstone, said: "We are excited to enter the DIFC investment community, and adding this regulatory capability to our broader GCC regulatory licensing framework boosts our connectivity with our existing investor relationships within the DIFC.

We look forward to continuing our engagement and dialogue with our investors based within the DIFC and our continued coordination with the DFSA."

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 47,900 professionals working across over 7,700 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

About Greenstone

Greenstone is an established institutional-grade capital raising firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply rooted local relationships with 200+ GCC-based institutional investors and 1,500+ GCC-based family office/UHNWI investors. Greenstone’s 80 professionals work with Greenstone’s global fund manager partners with aggregate AUMs of $700 billion. To find out more, visit www.gsequity.com.

