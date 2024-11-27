Exhibiting brand WhiteHelmet signed a strategic MoU with India-based SB Scaffolding to provide its innovative 360-degree documentation and communication solutions

Germany’s BAUER Maschinen signed a multi-million-euro deal with UAE-based Pinnacle International Piling

Dubai, UAE: The 45th edition of Big 5 Global marked its opening day at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where government leaders, industry innovators and policymakers gathered to explore the power of construction in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region which boasts a $9 trillion construction projects pipeline.

“The successful opening of the 45th edition of Big 5 Global has been remarkable, as we witnessed an inspiring day of thought-provoking discussions, where leaders from across the industry came together to share insights and ideas for the future of construction. It was also a day of tremendous business activity, with companies signing new partnerships and deals, showcasing the continued growth and importance of Big 5 Global as a hub for collaboration, innovation and opportunity within the urban development and construction sector,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

Inspiring dialogues at strategic summits drive industry growth

Day 1 of Big 5 Global featured a dynamic programme of strategic summits across the co-located events LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld. These included the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, GeoWorld Summit, and IFMA Global | Middle East Summit, where policymakers, government leaders and industry innovators convened for a day of insightful discussions.

His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure opened Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit with a keynote address setting the tone for visionary leadership in the sector. The summit also featured Fred Mills, Founder of The B1M emphasized the transformative role of the construction industry. He said: “There is no other industry where you can make a bigger difference on this planet than construction. Every time they say impossible, we [the construction industry] prove them wrong.”

Running in parallel, GeoWorld Summit explored the latest geospatial technology and data advancements. Speaking at the summit, Dr. Hasni Ghedira, Director of Research Engagement at Mohamed bin MBZUAI (Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence) said: “Leveraging GIS and urban hydrology is essential for identifying vulnerable areas during extreme weather conditions and implementing effective solutions in the region."

The IFMA Global | Middle East Summit brought together FM industry leaders from around the world to redefine the future of facility management, focusing on innovations and strategies to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

Strategic partnerships highlight innovation in construction

On the exhibition floor, leading companies finalized key deals and partnerships that highlight the event’s role in driving business growth.

BAUER Maschinen GmbH and Pinnacle International Piling signed a multi-million-euro agreement for the addition of the BAUER BG36 piling rig to Pinnacle’s fleet. Hermann Schrattenthaler, Executive Director at BAUER Maschinen GmbH, commented: “This milestone deal demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for the region’s infrastructure demands.”

In another significant partnership, WhiteHelmet, a Saudi-based construction tech company, signed an MoU with India’s SB Scaffolding. The agreement introduces WhiteHelmet’s 360-degree documentation and communication solutions to India, marking a transformative moment in regional construction and contracting innovation and showcasing a true example of the global deals happening at the event this year.

Country pavilions drive international strength

The event also celebrated international cooperation through its vibrant country pavilions such as Turkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Italy and others.

Among them, the Saudi Export Development Authority, represented by the “Made in Saudi” programme, hosting 55 Saudi companies showcasing innovations in construction. Thamer Almishrafi, General Manager of Marketing and Events for Saudi Exports, remarked: “We are pleased to participate once again in Big 5 Global, an event that perfectly aligns with our mission to showcase Saudi Arabia's innovation, craftsmanship and expertise on a global stage. This event provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with international partners, highlight the strength of the ‘Saudi Made’ brand in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforce our commitment to driving sustainable growth and development in the construction sector.”

Big 5 Global is running until 29 November from 10:00am to 06:00pm at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with co-located GeoWorld, LiveableCitiesX and Future FM taking place until 28 November.