Google launched today new features for Bard to make it more accessible and helpful in Arabic and other languages around the world. Arabic speaking users can now upload images with Google Lens, get Search images in responses, and modify Bard’s responses.

Bard is powered by Google’s most capable language model yet, ‘PaLM2’, which has been further developed based on users’ feedback to become more intuitive, and respond with greater quality and accuracy in all languages. With the updated model, Bard is now making its existing English language features available to more than 40 new languages, as well as launching new capabilities in English, and soon to other languages.

The list of features include:

: Building on others’ conversations with Bard, whether to ask Bard additional questions about the topic or use it as a starting point for new ideas. This feature is available if the user has a public link to another Bard chat Connect to Google apps & services: Launching Bard Extensions in English only, which connects Bard to Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, Google Flights and Google Hotels, for a more helpful experience. By using Workspace extensions, content from such apps will not be seen or used by human reviewers or to train the model (available in English only)

“We are delighted by the positive feedback we have received from Arabic speakers using Bard. We are committed to continuously improving Bard and bringing more capabilities to Arabic speakers in the future.” -- a quote generated by Bard.

Bard is Google’s generative AI experiment, launched in English last March. Bard has then been expanded to 40+ languages including Arabic earlier in July. Bard is designed to enable people to use their creative potential by developing new ideas, learn about the world by exploring topics from different perspectives, and boost productivity by simplifying dense content.

Bard is available on both mobile and desktop: https://bard.google.com/