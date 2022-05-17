Zoom into inscriptions and learn more about the Kushite Kingdom’s history, culture and heritage

People can also use AR to visualize the Meroë Pyramids in their home

Dubai, UAE: Google announced today the launch of a new immersive digital experience on Google Arts & Culture dedicated to helping people learn more about the last capital of the Kushite Kingdom, its influential dynasties, and its cultural heritage. The immersive digital experience allows people around the world to explore the Pyramids of Meroë in Sudan, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

People can experience the Meroë Pyramids with Google Arts & Culture visiting g.co/meroe and learn more about the Kushite Kingdom through interactive technologies including augmented reality (AR) and Street View.

The immersive experience also allows people to take a virtual walk through the Pyramids of Meroë and zoom in on inscriptions through Street View’s panoramic imagery. For those keen on bringing the pyramids closer, Google launched an augmented reality (AR) model of the pyramids to visualize the pyramids in any space.

The Meroë experience, which is available in English, Arabic, German, French and Spanish, hosts an ode to Sudan voiced by renowned Sudanese-American Poet, Emi Mahmood and allows people to learn more about the Kushite Kingdom, Kings & Queens and the architecture behind the pyramids.

Commenting on the launch, Mariam Khaled Dabboussi, Product Marketing Manager at Google, said “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this immersive experience to help people around the world to learn more about the Kingdom of Kush and its culture in an engaging way.”

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESCO) also curated dedicated content to learn more about Meroë’s archaeological site, Gebel Barkal and Napatan region and Sudan’s Sanganeb Marine National Park.

The Meroë Pyramids experience is Google’s latest effort to help share the culture and heritage of the Middle East & North Africa region with the world. Since 2013, Google has digitized rich imagery and offered immersive experiences for over 20 historical landmarks and sites including Petra in Jordan, Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque in the United Arab Emirates. Google Arts & Culture has also worked with cultural institutions across the region, to help share their heritage and culture with the world.

-Ends-