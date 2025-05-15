Initiative marks a major step in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for AI entrepreneurship

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and Google have launched the Google for Startups Accelerator, a joint programme to scale AI-focused startups within Hub71+ AI, the ecosystem’s specialist vertical, and drive innovation across high-impact sectors from Abu Dhabi.

A total of 26 startups from the Hub71 community have been selected to join the inaugural cohort, gaining access to a tailored three-month curriculum. Startups will gain access to Google’s global network of mentors, engineers, product leaders and Google Cloud credits. Top-performing startups will be eligible for up to $300,000 in credits, the highest tier of support available through the programme globally. They will also be considered for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ecosystem tier credit allocations, further expanding their technical capabilities.

These startups, already based within the Hub71 community, have previously benefited from up to AED 500,000 in funding support, including AED 250,000 in in-kind support services, AED 250,000 in cash via a SAFE note and tailored mentorship. Now, through the Google for Startups Accelerator, they are gaining access to a powerful network of partners, technical experts and business development opportunities within the Hub71+ AI ecosystem, further strengthening their ability to scale globally from Abu Dhabi.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: “Bringing the Google for Startups Accelerator to Abu Dhabi is a key milestone in advancing our position as a global center for AI innovation. Together with Google, we are empowering founders to develop transformative technologies that address real-world challenges. Our ambition is for startups from Abu Dhabi to compete globally, lead with purpose, and create lasting impact.”

Doron Avni, Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy (GAPP) for Emerging Markets at Google, said: “Startups are at the forefront of solving critical challenges with AI, and our partnership with Hub71 is about equipping them with the resources to go further, faster. Through this accelerator, we are enabling Hub71 startups access to global expertise and infrastructure, so they can build AI solutions that make a real impact, both regionally and around the world.”

Alongside mentorship and technical resources, Google will provide early-stage founders with tailored playbooks and toolkits, as well as introductions to its investment arms and Alphabet’s wider network, opening doors to new funding and commercial opportunities.

The launch follows the strategic agreement signed in late 2024 to bring Google’s startup programme to Abu Dhabi, reinforcing a shared ambition to expand access to advanced digital infrastructure, attract top talent, and foster cross-border collaboration in AI.

As Abu Dhabi continues to invest in emerging technologies, the accelerator programme marks a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a global center for AI. With the support of a global tech leader and world-class ecosystem, selected startups are poised to scale breakthrough innovations and shape the future of AI from Abu Dhabi to the world.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.