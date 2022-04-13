Dubai, UAE: Cuemath, the global maths tutoring platform, has further strengthened its senior leadership team by appointing of Divi Ramola as the Head of International Business. In her role, Divi will engage with key stakeholders and collaborate with new partners while expanding the business for Cuemath, primarily across the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) and rest of the world including Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Commenting on the appointment, Vivek Sunder, CEO at Cuemath said, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Divi Ramola to Cuemath. As a seasoned EdTech industry leader, she brings an ideal combination of expertise and experience to usher Cuemath into its next chapter of growth and shape our strategic direction across the GCC and rest of the world.”

He further added: “We are proud to be a home-grown startup serving thousands of customers around the world. Today, more than 50 percent of our revenue comes from overseas markets, and we anticipate that this share will continue to grow. Moreover, since our launch in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar in 2021, our subscriber base has increased exponentially, which is testament to the value that people universally place in experiential learning. This newly created role is part of Cuemath’s plan to scale itself worldwide. Divi will be instrumental in accelerating growth, generating leads, and advancing the company’s mission to be global maths leader, and providing strong maths foundation for students everywhere.”

GCC governments are increasingly recognising the types of skills that children need to participate in a future-orientated economy. Cuemath’s focus on developing maths and critical thinking skills as a foundation for future work is aligned to regional governments’ education policies and societal visions.

Divi Ramola, Head of International Business at Cuemath said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Cuemath team and to support its overall strategic objective to strengthen Cuemath’s presence across these dynamic markets. Globally, the education technology sector has witnessed high growth and the overall market for online education is projected to reach $350 billion by 2025. It is an interesting time for Cuemath to take its unique proposition to the world and help students across build a strong foundation for their future.”

With over twelve years’ experience Ramola has held senior positions across India and Asia-Pacific market. Prior to joining Cuemath, she was the head of India, South-East Asia, Japan and Hong Kong for Promethean, a leading education technology company. She holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a B.Sc. in Cognitive Science from University of California, Los Angeles.

Cuemath is a global online maths learning platform backed by marquee investors including Lightrock, Alpha Wave Incubation, Sequoia Capital India, CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), and Manta Ray. The EdTech brand, which is present across 50 countries, has over 2,00,000 students leveraging its platform, at present.