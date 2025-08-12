London the latest iconic stop for the PIF Global Series which showcases the world’s best women golfers at landmark courses

The Series, part of the Ladies European Tour, features five tournaments across three continents with a combined prize pool of $13 million

Centurion Club, London: Golf Saudi confirmed that global professional services firm Aon sponsored the PIF London Championship, which took place at Centurion Club.

The support from Aon plc (NYSE: AON) as official partner for the event, which started on Friday and concluded on Sunday, underscored a shared purpose and global commitment with Golf Saudi to empower female athletes on the world stage.

The PIF London Championship, one of the premier events in the women's global golfing calendar, also provided a powerful platform for Aon to showcase its brand and expertise to an international audience.

The star-studded field in London featured world-class stars and rising talents, including Golf Saudi ambassadors Celine Boutier, currently ranked 17th in the world, Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen, winner of the Saudi Ladies International in 2020. London was the third iconic stop in the PIF Global Series this season, following tournaments in Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, another Golf Saudi ambassador, also featured among the standout names. A Solheim Cup regular and eight-time LET winner, she arrived in strong form following her recent LPGA victory at the Meijer Classic and a season-ending win on home soil in Spain in 2024.

Julie Page, CEO for Aon’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region, said: “We are proud to support the advancement of women’s golf on the world stage and help generate the visibility the sport deserves. Congratulations to all the inspirational women who took part.”

Aon and Golf Saudi shared a common purpose in aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, seeking to not only elevate female athletes but diversify the economy, promote tourism, and enhance the quality of life through sports and entertainment.

Samer AlFayez, CEO for Aon in Saudi Arabia, said: “This collaboration underscored our worldwide support of women’s golf, but also our commitment to Vision 2030."

“We believe in the power of sport to inspire positive change and international engagement and look forward to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s growing legacy in global golf and supporting the nation’s transformation journey.”

Golf Saudi organises the prestigious line-up of tournaments in the PIF Global Series and delivers a range of engaging on-site activities and campaigns designed to inspire women and girls of all abilities to play, enjoy and explore the growing career opportunities within the sport. By opening up new pathways, Golf Saudi is helping to make golf more accessible and inclusive than ever before.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi said: “This partnership with Aon reflected the kind of global collaboration that aligns with Golf Saudi’s ambition to drive impact through sport. Women’s golf is not just gaining momentum—it is defining a new era of growth, excellence, and opportunity. Through the PIF Global Series, and with committed partners like Aon, we are not only elevating the professional game, but creating pathways that connect Saudi Arabia’s vision with global progress."

Dalya Katoah, Chief Marketing and Demand Officer at Golf Saudi, said: "Anchoring golf in Saudi Arabia is about more than building courses — it’s about embedding the sport into our culture, creating pathways for local talent, and ensuring women’s golf is a visible and celebrated part of our national story. Partnerships like this with Aon help us connect that vision to the global stage, showcasing Saudi Arabia as both a home for the game and a driver of its future."

For more information about the PIF London Championship, visit: www.pifglobalseries.com