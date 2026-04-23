Dubai, UAE: UAE-based precious metals mint and refinery Emirates Minting Factory, in collaboration with Dubai Gold District, the largest and most diversified gold and jewellery destination in the region, has launched a limited-edition gold and silver commemorative coin collection celebrating the “Proud of UAE” campaign.

The limited-edition collection is available exclusively at Dubai Gold District, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece that honours a defining moment in the nation's story. Proceeds from the limited-edition gold and silver commemorative coins will be directed to Ferjan Dubai, a social enterprise dedicated to strengthening community life and enhancing social wellbeing across Dubai’s neighbourhoods.

“Created as a symbol of gratitude and solidarity, these bespoke commemorative coins reflect the unwavering support, unity and leadership the UAE has demonstrated during challenging times. As a UAE-born company, Emirates Minting Factory felt a responsibility to contribute in a way that carries both value and purpose. Each piece stands as a tribute to a nation that continues to stand strong for its people and partners, with proceeds supporting Ferjan Dubai, extending this gesture into lasting community impact,” said Essa Al Falasi, Chairman of Emirates Minting Factory.

Alia Al Shamlan, Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai, affirmed that this qualitative national initiative embodies the values of solidarity and giving, and reflects the spirit of social responsibility that distinguishes the UAE's national institutions. She noted that this step contributes to supporting purposeful community initiatives and underscores the importance of integrating efforts among various entities to serve the community.

Al Shamlan added: “We are keen to build effective strategic partnerships with government entities and private sector institutions in a way that enhances the quality of life for Emirati citizens and positively impacts members of society.” She pointed out that the initiatives of the Emirates Minting Factory and the Dubai Gold District highlight the importance of these efforts while also supporting innovative projects and ideas that help provide a supportive environment for residential communities in Dubai.

Each coin reflects precision, quality and attention to detail, drawing inspiration from the UAE’s identity and heritage. Struck in investment-grade 1 oz gold and silver, the collection captures a moment in time, echoing the spirit of pride, unity and resilience felt across the UAE, while offering lasting value for those seeking both significance and collectability.

Rashid Al Harmoodi, Senior Commercial Director, Ithra Dubai, said: “This initiative is a gesture of appreciation. The UAE has demonstrated a spirit of unity and strength in moments that matter most. At Dubai Gold District, we are proud to partner with Emirates Minting Factory in sharing a tribute that reflects togetherness and collective resilience and contributes meaningfully to the community.”

The limited-edition gold and silver coin collection is now available online at Emirates Minting Factory and, in the Emirates Minting Factory, Dubai Gold District store. For more information, visit www.emiratesminting.ae or @emiratesminting Instagram.

Media contact:

Shim Alsamman | shim.alsamman@redhavasme.com

Divya Bhatia | divya.bhatia@redhavasme.com

Leanne Gayem Guerrero | leanne.guerrero@redhavasme.com