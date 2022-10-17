Jeddah: empowers everyday entrepreneurs and micro-businesses around the world, recently won Gold in the 2022 Global Excellence Award, in the Marketing & Communication category, for its integrated campaign work.

The win is a recognition of the company’s innovative work supporting customers on their entrepreneurial journey by helping them create and grow their businesses online. The submission was for GoDaddy’s media and influencer engagement campaign, which targeted multiple audiences across the region showcasing the company’s digital products and services that support creative entrepreneurs and small businesses in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Selina Bieber, Commercial Strategy Senior Director, International Markets, GoDaddy said, “We are honored to have won the Global Excellence Award in Marketing & Communication for 2022. In GoDaddy’s ongoing mission to support and empower entrepreneurs around the world, we have appreciated the opportunity to share our work in the Middle East and North Africa region. This recognition is a testament to the innovative work that GoDaddy does to help entrepreneurs and small business owners succeed online or in-person.”

In its second edition, the Global Excellence Award focused on recognizing innovation and best practices in this creative field by rewarding exceptional creativity and impact within the highly competitive Marketing and Communication sector. The Global Excellence Award is one of the distinguished awards platforms focusing on excellence and best practices knowledge sharing with submissions from all over the world.

GoDaddy’s tools and services help entrepreneurs enhance their small businesses presence online by providing the necessary tools, resources and products including website design services, in addition to technical support, online courses, various workshops in both English and Arabic as well as mentorship hours.

