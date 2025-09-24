Jeddah- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) announced the global rollout of GoDaddy Airo Site Designer, an AI-powered website builder designed to make WordPress site creation faster and easier for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

With just a short description of a business idea, Airo Site Designer can generate a tailored WordPress website complete with text, images, and layout, giving small business owners a strong starting point to bring their ideas online.

“For many small businesses, establishing a website is a significant milestone in their digital journey. It’s a critical step that allows them to stake their claim online and showcase their brand,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy. “Airo Site Designer simplifies this process, making WordPress accessible to entrepreneurs at any technical level. Users can engage with AI to bring their vision to life, creating polished, high-quality websites that authentically represent their brand.

“This versatile tool caters to both new businesses and those managing multiple clients. It harnesses the full functionality of WordPress, transforming how small businesses establish their online presence. With Airo Site Designer, anyone can create a professional website, regardless of their prior experience with web design.”

This innovation responds directly to one of the biggest hurdles for new businesses: getting online quickly. According to GoDaddy's Global Survey Results, 45% of Saudi small business owners believe that investing in AI will have a positive impact on customer experience, 44% are willing to invest to increase efficiency, and 42% are willing to invest in AI to improve decision-making through data-driven insights. By analyzing those insights, it is pivotal to providing simple, accessible AI tools that make website building easy for everyone.

From Idea to Website, Faster

Instead of spending hours navigating templates, stock images, and placeholder text, Airo Site Designer can shorten the timeline from concept to a ready-to-publish WordPress website. This frees Saudi entrepreneurs to focus more on running their business.

The tool is included in GoDaddy's Managed Hosting for WordPress offering, fully integrated with GoDaddy’s suite of products for domains, marketing, commerce, and more. And to be more relevant and customized for the small business owners and entrepreneurs in the MENA region, Airo Site Designer supports Arabic, making it easier for them to build professional websites. Websites can be generated in a left-to-right format, and with just a quick setting change in WordPress, users can switch to right-to-left (RTL) for a full Arabic web experience.

Designed for Both Entrepreneurs and Pros

Beyond solo entrepreneurs, digital agencies and freelancers can also benefit. Airo Site Designer helps professionals quickly move from client intake to first draft, reducing repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on strategy, user experience, and delivering high-value services.