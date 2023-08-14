Dubai:– GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, is announcing the launch of the .AI domain extension in the UAE. This exciting addition opens up a world of opportunities for individuals, developers, startups, and research institutions, aligning perfectly with the UAE's visionary AI strategy and dynamic growth in the field of artificial intelligence.

The UAE's vision for AI, as outlined in its UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, is both clear and ambitious. With the goal to become a global leader in AI by 2031, the country is actively driving technological advancement and seeking to double the contribution of the digital economy to its non-oil GDP from 11.7% to over 20% within the next decade[1]. This strategic approach perfectly complements GoDaddy's mission of helping UAE entrepreneurs thrive in the digital realm.

.AI domains bring numerous advantages to small businesses across various sectors. By associating with artificial intelligence (AI), these domains become powerful branding tools, projecting innovation and technological expertise to customers and stakeholders alike.

"The UAE's commitment to becoming an AI powerhouse aligns with GoDaddy's core values of innovation and empowerment. By introducing .AI domains in the UAE, we aim to provide a platform for businesses and individuals to fully embrace AI's transformative potential," commented Selina Bieber, Senior Director – Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy in the UAE.

GoDaddy provides a user-friendly tool to help entrepreneurs select the perfect domain name for their business. With GoDaddy Domain Names Creator, users can answer basic questions about their business and industry, receiving a series of domain suggestions that will make their company stand out on the web.

"Having seen the UAE's progress in AI firsthand, we are excited to be part of this journey by offering .AI domains, which will undoubtedly add value to the AI community in the UAE," added Bieber.

With the availability of .AI domains in the UAE, GoDaddy continues to support the nation's thriving AI community, making it easier for businesses and innovators to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and create a robust digital presence in this rapidly growing industry.

In the event that a desired domain is already owned, GoDaddy offers the assistance of dedicated domain brokers who can strategize and negotiate with the current domain owner to secure the best possible price while ensuring confidentiality.

"We firmly believe that the .AI domain extension will play a key role in shaping the future of AI-driven businesses in the UAE. It is a powerful branding tool that signifies technological expertise and innovation," Bieber explained.

The future of businesses in the UAE is set to be reshaped as an impressive 85 percent of business leaders foresee the transformative impact of generative AI on their customer offerings or business operations within the next three years, according to a recent study. Moreover, an overwhelming 91 percent of respondents acknowledge the crucial role that generative AI plays in driving business growth.[2]

The UAE's dedication to AI is reflected in its impressive global rankings. The country is currently ranked 28th in the world in the Global AI Index and stands as the highest-ranked country in the Middle East and North Africa region.[3] With over $1 billion invested in AI research and development[4], the UAE is committed to nurturing the growth of AI startups, with over 100 flourishing companies already in the landscape[5].

With the launch of .AI domains in the UAE, GoDaddy continues to be a trusted partner, empowering entrepreneurs, and innovators to take their ventures to new heights in the ever-evolving AI landscape. By securing a .AI domain, businesses can embrace the future, amplify their digital presence, and contribute to the UAE's remarkable journey towards becoming a global AI leader.

For more information about the .AI domain extension and how it can empower your business in the UAE's thriving AI community, visit ae.GoDaddy.ae.

