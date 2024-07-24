GMG made substantial strides in gender equity, achieving near pay parity at executive and senior levels with a 47:53 female-to-male pay ratio.

Dubai, UAE: GMG, a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands in sectors including sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics, marked a significant milestone in its sustainability strategy with the launch of its first-ever Sustainability Report. The report reveals that the company achieved 89% green energy usage in its logistics operations between 2022 and 2023 – avoiding over 2,000 tons of CO2 emissions, underscoring its commitment to embedding sustainability into its core business strategy and operations.

The report catalogued GMG’s remarkable progress in meeting the goals underlined in its corporate sustainability strategy, ‘Make a Difference’. This strategic framework is aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UAE’s Green Agenda-2030, which aim to reduce the country’s emissions to less than 100 kWh by the decade's end.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “Guided by our vision, we believe that a robust ESG framework is essential for driving business evolution, mitigating risks, and creating a positive and responsible impact on both people and the environment. This inaugural Sustainability Report reflects our commitment to transparency and our ambition to lead by example in corporate sustainability.”

The report provides a detailed overview of the company’s efforts across three key pillars: Planet Forward, Inspire People, and Own Change.

Achieving Clean Energy Integration and Significant Waste Reduction

Under the Planet Forward pillar, GMG achieved a 13% reduction in fuel usage by its logistics fleet through efficiency route mapping, with 7.5% of its energy mix now coming from clean energy sources. The company also saved over 1 million plastic bottles by installing water filters in its Dubai offices. Additionally, GMG’s logistics operations utilised 89% green energy through rooftop solar installation at its Dubai warehouse.

GMG also demonstrated its contribution to Dubai’s target of recycling 100% of the emirate's wastewater by 2030. The company successfully treated and repurposed over 685,000 gallons of wastewater, representing 20.8% of its total water consumption. Through awareness and activations, the company also reduced paper usage by over 85,000 papers or 428 kgs. In addition, GMG replaced 35,000 sq.m. of plastic tape—equivalent to about 83 basketball courts—with paper tape, contributing significantly to its long-term goal of zero-waste-to-landfill.

Advancing Gender Equity and Employee Health and Safety

In the Inspire People pillar, GMG made substantial strides in gender equity, achieving near pay parity at executive and senior levels with a 47:53 female-to-male pay ratio. The company extended maternity leave to 90 days for all female employees and provided health and safety training to over 12,000 employees and contractors. GMG also organised 86 well-being initiatives for its employees and trained 800 frontline staff through its WoW initiative to enhance customer experience. The company’s workforce now represents over 80 nationalities, reflecting its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

GMG considers a safe and healthy workplace an essential factor for the well-being of its employees. The company has conducted over six hundred health and safety inspections across its logistics and retail operations, underlining its focus on maintaining safe working environments. GMG is also aligned with ISO 45000 standards and is actively pursuing additional certification to bolster occupational health and safety.

Supporting Local Agriculture and Ethical Business Practices

The Own Change pillar saw GMG forge partnerships with 1,143 UAE farms to support local agriculture. The company started working on its responsible sourcing policy, forming a task force that included all the private label teams and indirect procurement.

It also ensured that 100% of its private label Basic Collection teams were trained on responsible sourcing and implemented a third-party grievance hotline for employees and suppliers, reinforcing its commitment to ethical business practices. Additionally, the collection line uses High IQ Lasting Color eco and Lasting Black eco, which reduces the environmental footprint by lasting longer and using less water and energy during production.

The company's commitment to community engagement was exemplified by its participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge and its partnership with Dubai Can. Over 226,000 participants joined the Dubai Run, while over 294,000 plastic bottles were saved through the Dubai Can partnership.

Razan Akrouk, Chief People Officer of GMG, commented: "This first edition of our Sustainability Report is in reference to the GRI Standards, focusing on identifying and reporting on the most critical aspects that reflect our significant impact on sustainability. It provides a transparent, balanced, and detailed overview of our sustainability initiatives and outcomes."

The launch of this Sustainability Report aligns with UAE’s declaration of 2024 as the Year of Sustainability and demonstrates GMG's commitment to supporting national and global sustainability goals. As GMG continues to expand its operations across the globe, the company remains dedicated to positively impacting communities, fostering employee well-being, and minimising its environmental footprint.

