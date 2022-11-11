Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - Dubai-based hybrid digital therapeutics company GluCare.Health, has collaborated with the Middle East’s largest self-drive mobility, ekar, to provide the most convenient access to diabetes screening technology.

Between 13th and 21st November, in conjunction with International Diabetes Month, GluCare.Health will provide all ekar customers with free screening tests at its clinic, including those for HbA1C, Blood Pressure, and BMI. These tests will provide data and results which can accurately help empower individuals with their own personal journey in combatting or treating diabetes. Appointments can be scheduled via the clinic’s website and by presenting the confirmation email upon arrival. ekar users will also be gifted 15 minutes of free driving to the clinic using its geotargeting technology.

World Diabetes Day which is observed on 14th November, was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) with support from WHO in response to growing concerns about the health and economic threat posed by diabetes. In 2022, the campaign focuses on the need for better access to quality diabetes education with the IDF calling on policymakers to increase access to diabetes education to help improve the lives of the more than half a billion people living with diabetes worldwide.

GluCare.Health is a UAE-founded world-leading metabolic disease management platform, currently producing vastly better patient outcomes than comparable solutions. It uses data from various medical devices and wearables as part of its standard continuous care model shifting diabetes management away from archaic fragmented and episodic care to a continuous and behavioral-change-based approach. GluCare.Health believes that healthcare systems should adopt major changes in the way they practice diabetes management and this care should be accessible to everyone.

“A little-known fact is that every private health insurance plan, regardless of tier, is required by law to include regular basic metabolic screening for the entire covered population. When we catch prediabetes early, the progression of metabolic disease can be not only stopped, it can be reversed. We cannot over-emphasize the importance of widespread metabolic screening, best driven by employers themselves. To have two Polymath portfolio companies partner together in order to drive both awareness and access to metabolic screening is a privilege,” said Ali Hashemi, Managing Director of Polymath Ventures and Chairman of GluCare.Health and ekar.

“The return on investment in regular screening is exponential, we hope to continue to raise awareness in the community as part of our commitment to corporate social responsibility,” concludes Hashemi.

GluCare.Health will also be hosting its regular free-to-attend Type 1 in-clinic Support Group on November 24th. Both Support Groups are facilitated by a GluCare.Health coach where group participation is encouraged and the topics covered stem from the thoughts and questions of the individuals attending. GluCare.Health will also, throughout the month, be working with educational institutes, businesses and independents to raise awareness about diabetes as part of the company’s commitment to CSR initiatives.

-Ends-

About ekar:

ekar is the Middle East's first and largest self-drive mobility platform, providing users on-demand access to a network of thousands of carshare and subscription leasing vehicles within its 'Self-Drive Super App'. ekar's vision is to improve the way people consume transportation and is achieving scale by MaaS-enabling car rental and leasing companies as well as peer-to-peer rentals via ekar's Mobility OS.

About Glucare.Health:

The first hybrid Digital Therapeutics (DTx)+Human vertically integrated diabetes platform of its kind, GluCare.Health is reinventing metabolic care and transforming lives. Conceptualized in the UAE and opening the doors to its state-of-the-art 10,000 sq foot Dubai clinic in September 2020, it is the world’s first healthcare provider to empower both clinicians and patients through Remote Continuous Data Monitoring as part of its standard model of care, an innovative and highly personalized ‘continuous healthcare’ approach that provides a comprehensive and real-time view of patients. As part of its unique model, GluCare.Health is also an early adopter of - and the region’s first clinic to use - Digital Therapeutics (DTx), combining it with wearable and smart technology, data analytics, unique in-clinic workflows, and a caring and connected expert care team. Applying technology as a humanizing force, GluCare.Health’s team partners with patients and their families, giving them the tools, knowledge, and continuous support to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

