Dubai, UAE – GluCare.Health, a hybrid metabolic platform, is proud to announce the launch of its unique Women's Hormonal Health Program, specifically designed to support women navigating Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and Perimenopause. The novel hybrid approach, incorporating Continuous Metabolic Monitoring to manage these conditions, provides a holistic approach to the unique health challenges that arise during these crucial phases of a woman’s life, and is vastly different from current episodic care offered to patients in traditional healthcare.

“As leaders in metabolic health, we recognize the profound impact that conditions like PCOS and perimenopause can have on women’s daily lives, especially in this region where such conditions often go undiagnosed or untreated. Current therapy practiced by traditional care providers is siloed around diagnostics and medications, and often leads to frustrated patients with limited outcomes. Our Women's Health Program aims to provide women with personalized, evidence-based care to help them regain control of their health using the same hybrid care model that has led to world leading outcomes in other metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. A fundamental change in the way we manage these conditions is needed, and it is no longer acceptable to be practicing outdated care models that do not take whole health into consideration” said Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi, Co-Founder of GluCare.Health.

Both programs incorporate new metrics such as sleep, stress, activity, glucose, cycle tracking and other parameters as part of its care model. Monitoring these metrics, made possible through its meta[bolic] proprietary technology platform and partnership with wearables leader ŌURA, alongside laboratory and diagnostic scans, greatly improves outcomes as evidenced by over 30 research publications conducted by GluCare.Health to date across metabolic health conditions.

Comprehensive Management of PCOS and Menopause

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) affects 8-13% of women of reproductive age, though many remain undiagnosed. Characterized by ovarian cysts, hormonal imbalances, and irregular menstrual cycles, PCOS often leads to challenges in fertility, metabolism, and overall well-being. This complex condition impacts various aspects of a woman's health, requiring a comprehensive approach to management. GluCare’s PCOS program offers an integrated solution, combining advanced diagnostic tools with therapeutic interventions and personalized behavioral science coaching. While PCOS cannot be completely reversed, its symptoms can be effectively managed through a combination of lifestyle changes and medical treatments, helping women improve their quality of life and overall health.

In addition to PCOS management, GluCare also offers a Menopause Management Program through personalized Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Menopause, a natural stage of life for women, typically begins between the ages of 45 and 55. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 470 million women globally are currently experiencing menopause, with around 25% facing severe symptoms that significantly impact their daily lives. Despite the prevalence of menopause, it often remains a taboo subject, especially in regions like the Middle East. GluCare’s Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) program offers a personalized approach to alleviate menopause symptoms by not only restoring hormone levels but tracking a range of metabolic digital bio-markers continuously. HRT not only helps reduce discomfort but also lowers the risk of long-term health issues such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and dementia, offering a holistic solution to managing this life stage.

Empowering Women’s Health in the Region

With the launch of this Women's Health Program, GluCare.Health is committed to changing the landscape of women’s health services in the UAE through its proven hybrid approach. The program aims to provide women with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to manage these conditions effectively, helping them improve their quality of life.

About GluCare.Health:

GluCare.Health is the first hybrid vertically integrated metabolic disease platform of its kind, tackling the global metabolic health crisis head-on from a first-principles basis. The company's unique model of care synthesizes the human and machine in the pursuit of enduring behavior change and lasting outcomes. Conceptualized in the UAE and opening the doors to its state-of-the-art 10,000 sq foot Dubai clinic in September 2020, it is the world’s first healthcare provider to empower both clinicians and patients through Continuous Metabolic Monitoring as part of its standard model of care, an innovative and highly personalized ‘continuous healthcare’ approach that provides a comprehensive and real-time view of patients. GluCare.Health has become the first provider globally to meet the International Consortium of Health Outcomes Measurements (ICHOM) certification processFor more information on GluCare.Health’s Women's Health Program, visit https://glucare.health/female-health/

