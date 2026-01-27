Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GlobeMed Gulf and Orient Insurance, the leading UAE insurance provider and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, have entered into a partnership to provide enhanced third-party administration (TPA) services to Orient’s insured members in the UAE. The agreement was signed by H.E. Mr. Michel Pharaon, Chairman of GlobeMed Group, the leading TPA in the region, and Mr. Omer Elamin, President of Orient Group, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Mr. Pharaon said, “I am pleased to sign this agreement today with Omer Elamin, an insurance icon, and Orient, a leading insurer in the UAE and a valued client of GlobeMed, already in Egypt, Saudi and Syria.” He added “It reflects our shared vision to operational efficiency and service quality in the UAE, underpinned by the Group’s extensive expertise in servicing over 27 million lives and successfully managing $3 billion of claims annually in the MENA region.

Mr. Omer Elamin welcomed the relaunch of GlobeMed operation in the UAE, one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving health insurance markets in the region. While expressing his satisfaction with Orient’s collaboration with GlobeMed, he emphasized that GlobeMed is well-positioned to respond to the increasing demand for innovative TPA services.

GlobeMed Gulf draws on the Group’s 35 years of regional presence and expertise and its state-of-the-art proprietary health insurance management system. It implements robust cost-containment measures and controls, aimed at enhancing efficiency while maintaining high standards of care. Supported by a team of professional talents with local experience, it will offer Orient’s members with customer-centric digital services and a 24/7 customer care center providing real-time support and guidance on insurance coverage and healthcare access locally and internationally.

In addition, GlobeMed Gulf will also extend Globe Assist services, enabling members to access a global network of over 24,000 healthcare providers within our operations and more than 120,000 providers worldwide, along with comprehensive assistance and travel support services.

About GlobeMed Gulf:

GlobeMed Gulf Healthcare Solutions is a healthcare benefits management company, which established its operations in the UAE in 2013. We put our expertise and experience at all payers’ disposal to help improve access to healthcare within and outside the UAE while containing costs. We are continuously driving the industry forward with our innovative solutions from provider network management to utilization management and review, as well as business intelligence tools.

About Orient Insurance:

Orient Insurance, established in 1982, is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Part of the Al-Futtaim, the company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, underpinned by a strong financial base, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service.