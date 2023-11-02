GlobeMed Group and the Higher Institute of Public Health (ISSP) at Saint Joseph University have announced the launch of the 2 tailored diploma programs in Clinical Coding and Health Information Analysis for the year 2023. The programs, launched during October, are delivered by a team of instructors from USJ and GlobeMed with the registration process already underway.

The mutual relationship between GlobeMed and USJ goes back to 22 years ago when they first launched the Clinical Coding Program which has trained hundreds of professionals from insurance companies and other private and public health institutions and still running with great success.

The Clinical Coding Program, comprised of 10 credits and offered on-campus, targets physicians, nurses, medical coders and billers, and any person working in the health sector. The program aims to promote the use of a standardized health information coding system, to simplify recording of medical data, and to improve the quality of data coding. The program provides enrolled students with deep knowledge of the international coding guidelines to translate medical records notes and reports into codes necessary for proper claims processing & adjudication, correct billing, reporting, analysis and monitoring the incidence and prevalence of diseases.

The Health Information Analysis diploma program, consisting of 20 credits, has achieved great success during the past 4 years, gathering professionals from different countries in the MENA region. It is offered online and the program curriculum is customized around topics vital to the analysis of health information such as health data acquisition and management, analysis of the health systems and health outcome management, biostatistics, business intelligence tools, etc. It gives students coming from various organizations such as healthcare providers, research institutes, health ministries and private insurance companies the opportunity to acquire the necessary skills to process and transform data into meaningful information allowing their organizations to make better informed decisions based on scientific approach.

