Globe Travel Solution (GTS), a Lebanese company and one of the fast-growing insurance and reinsurance broker in the field of travel insurance products in the region, Kuwait Insurance Company (KIC), the leading Insurance company, and Insure & Secure, the prominent brokerage company; launched a new travel insurance product in Kuwait. The launch event, held in the Crown Plaza hotel in Kuwait City on March 30th 2022, was attended by key executives from the thriving Kuwaiti travel market, insurance industry and media from Kuwait and the region.

Reflecting consumer demand for high quality and comprehensive travel insurance benefits, the new travel insurance product offers travelers peace of mind during their travels. It covers a wide range of benefits including: Covid-19 and other medical expenses on direct billing basis, assistance services, baggage loss or damage or theft, flight cancelation, evacuation, repatriation and various essential features required by Schengen countries and countries requesting a mandatory travel coverage. Also, travelers benefit from GlobeMed Assist call center which provides them with 24/7 assistance services and access to a network of healthcare providers worldwide. GlobeMed Kuwait, the leading TPA in the country, will offer third party administration services to inbound travelers benefiting from this travel insurance product.

Addressing attendees at the launch event and representing Mr. Nicolas Tabrawi, the General Manager of GTS, Mr. Anthony Tabrawi, Project Manager and Regional Developer at GTS, said “We are proud to partner with Insure & Secure insurance brokerage who will be the exclusive distributor of the travel insurance product in Kuwait along with KIC the leading Insurance company fronting the program. GTS brand name is linked with safety, confidence, reliability and support. Hence we are well placed to offer this insurance product to travelers in Kuwait and beyond”. He added “GTS provides expert consultancy in travel insurance, A-rated Reinsurance capacities through a worldwide reinsurer and an online platform with flexible integration and a friendly user system.

This promises to be a very successful partnership. The new insurance product will be available at all travel agencies in Kuwait and other key points of sale providing the best travel insurance benefits at very competitive rates.