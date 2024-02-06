BAHRAIN — Global ITS, a leading provider of information technology solutions and services, recently held a ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Bahrain to celebrate its achievement of the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. The award recognizes Inner Circle members who have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success. During the ceremony, Global ITS executives also sat down with the Microsoft team to discuss future and upcoming milestones. The two teams are committed to working together to continue delivering innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in the digital age.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s road maps and future, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

“With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer’s digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Global iTS for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle”.

GiTS has been a pioneer in delivering Business Applications powered by Microsoft technology, driving digital transformation for enterprise clients spanning various sectors such as BFSI, Government, Energy, and Utilities for over two decades. We have our core expertise in BFSI industry across corporate, retail, investment, compliance, insurance, payment services and more. We enable customer digital journey bringing unprecedented levels of customer delight, help customers adapt to change and improve their decision-making process. GiTS has developed products for the BFSI industry built on the Microsoft Business Application platform which includes G Bank-CRM, G Bank-Link, G Insure-CRM, G Insure-Link, G Wealth-CRM, G Invest, and GHRMS to meet the modern day challenges of BFSI industry.

Our core expertise team comprising Microsoft-certified consultants possesses deep expertise in the BFSI industry. This knowledge empowers us to guide our customers through transformative digital journeys, resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. We aid our customers in seamlessly adapting to change and enhancing their decision-making processes.

“I'm so delighted that Global iTS is a part of Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle for 2023-2024, I would like to thank all our Employees, Partners, and Customers for their contribution, support, and endeavors that led to this recognition” said Mr. Redha Radhi, Managing Director, Global iTS

“Indeed, it's great and exciting news, Global iTS is now a part of the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle family. Our perseverance towards digital transformation in the BFSI Industry enabled us to achieve this milestone. We are committed to continue innovating and delivering excellence in BFSI industry” said Mr. Majid Ashraf, Director – Business Development and Strategy, Global iTS

“I want to extend our sincerest congratulations to Global ITS for being recognized as part of the exclusive 2023-2024 Inner Circle. This prestigious award signifies your exceptional commitment to driving value through Microsoft Business Applications. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with you as we push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital age” said Mr. Ahmed Farouk, Partner Lead (Business Applications) – Middle East

To learn more about Global iTS, visit http://www.globalits.bh/