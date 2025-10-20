Total room nights up 19% of which 66% were international stays

US and UK remain top feeder markets growing 16% and 32% in total revenues respectively

GHA DISCOVERY enrolments up 38% and DISCOVERY D$ redemptions surge 39%

Dubai, UAE: UAE-headquartered Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has reported another quarter of robust performance, building on its strong first half and cementing summer 2025 as a resounding success.

The alliance’s third quarter 2025 results show sustained double-digit growth across key indicators, underscoring the enduring strength of its award-winning loyalty programme, GHA DISCOVERY, which has now surpassed 32 million members.

Total hotel revenues for Q3 hit the US$813 million mark, up 18% year-on-year, while room revenue increased 19% to $657 million. The number of room nights sold in Q3 rose 19% year-on-year, dominated by international travel, and reflecting deeper engagement from GHA DISCOVERY members.

GHA’s Q3 performance builds on the success of H1 2025 which also saw double digit growth, demonstrating consistent momentum throughout the year. Year-to-date total hotel revenues reached $2.3 billion, up from $2 billion in the same period of 2024, setting the stage for positive full-year results.

Global travel drives growth – Spain, Italy and the UK in demand

International stays remained the dominant performance driver, accounting for 66% of total member room revenue in Q3 and 68% year-to-date.

The top five countries in terms of total stay revenues in Q3 were Spain, Italy, the UK, Singapore and Thailand respectively, each dominated by international stays. The US, UK, Australia, China and Germany remained the top five feeder markets in terms of the total international stay room revenue generated.

Q3 destination heatmap by feeder market – the most popular six revealed

The travel preferences of GHA DISCOVERY members in key feeder markets, as measured by the international stay revenue they generated in Q3, unveiled clear trends, with many opting for destinations that were traditional favourites, easy to reach, or close to home.



GHA members in the US – the alliance’s largest feeder market – headed to the UK first, followed by a mix of European gems: Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain respectively.



Travellers in the UK – the second largest feeder market – hopped over to Portugal – a long-time summer favourite, followed by Spain, and the UAE, while members in Germany opted for the Netherlands, Spain, and Thailand.

Members in Australia escaped their Southern Hemisphere winter but stayed close to home, with Singapore, Fiji, and Indonesia dominating their top three respectively. Similarly, Chinese travellers focused on nearby Asian destinations, led by Hong Kong, SAR and China, followed by Singapore and Thailand.

Saudi travellers favoured their neighbour, the UAE, followed by the Netherlands, UK, Qatar and popular Asian destinations Malaysia and Thailand.

Loyalty engagement remains a key performance engine.

Discerning travellers around the world are increasingly recognising the value of GHA DISCOVERY and its wide-ranging benefits, with new enrolments to the loyalty programme growing 38% compared to Q3 2024 and taking total membership to 32 million by the end of the quarter.

Meanwhile, redemptions of DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) – the programme’s generous rewards currency where D$1 equals US$1, redeemable on stays, dining and much more – climbed 39% year-on-year in Q3.

The power of GHA DISCOVERY in generating incremental revenue for all hotel brands and properties in the ecosystem was again demonstrated through higher cross-brand engagement and reward redemption activity. Cross-brand revenues – generated when members stay with a different GHA brand to where they enrolled – rose 9% year-on-year to $109 million in Q3, reaching $306 million year-to-date (+11% versus 2024).

“GHA’s solid third-quarter performance underlines the continued strength of our alliance model and the impact of GHA DISCOVERY in driving incremental, largely international demand into our hotel brands,” said Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance.

“We’re seeing sustained momentum across all key markets, with members travelling more frequently, engaging across multiple brands, and spending confidently. As we head into the final quarter, we’re on track to close the year with record levels of member activity and revenue growth, setting a strong foundation for 2026.”

GHA DISCOVERY is complimentary to join, and travellers can sign up online or download the GHA DISCOVERY app and register on their mobile phones. Travellers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram and Facebook.

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 32 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7billion in member hotel revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.