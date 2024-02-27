Riyadh - Consulum, the global strategic government advisory firm that has been working in the Kingdom for over a decade, has moved into their new state-of-the-art office and established their regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Riyadh, a thriving business hub and centre of the region’s most ambitious growth plans, offers unparalleled opportunities for firms to contribute to the vibrant business landscape of the Kingdom. The decision to establish the regional headquarters in Riyadh underlines Consulum's dedication to its clients and teams in Saudi Arabia and the region.

“Establishing our regional headquarters in Riyadh demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia,” said Stuart Walker, Chief Operating Officer of Consulum. “We’d like to thank the Saudi Ministry of Investment, whose invaluable support and expert advice were key to making our RHQ license a reality.”

The expansion to a new office marks a significant milestone in Consulum's growth, further solidifying its presence in an important region and being more accessible to clients, partners and local talent. The office features the latest in communications technology, providing high levels of functionality for delivering workshops, seminars, training, and advanced coaching sessions.

“Located in the heart of King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), we’re even closer to our clients and immersed in their aspirations towards Vision 2030 and beyond," said Nader Naamani, Partner and Head of Consulum Saudi Arabia. "The new office is a platform for us to continue collaborating, innovating, and celebrating success together."

Consulum is a global strategic advisory firm working with government organisations and their leaders. With decades of working at the highest levels of government, Consulum’s specialists have the experience and expertise to help governments make a powerful and positive impact.