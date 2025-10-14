Doha, Qatar – The Global Carbon Council (GCC) based in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), the Global South’s first carbon market program accredited by ICAO for CORSIA scheme, has signed Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) with national climate institutions in Mali, Mauritania, and Niger to strengthen digital, interoperable Carbon Market Infrastructure (CMI), and advance readiness for Article 6 implementation under the Paris Agreement

GCC has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eastern Africa Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (EAA) to enhance regional cooperation and accelerate Article 6.2 readiness across Eastern Africa. Under this partnership, GCC will collaborate with the Alliance and its member countries to deploy its CMI — a digital, interoperable system designed to support national registries, transparent mitigation tracking, and institutional frameworks that enable countries to operationalize high-integrity carbon markets.

The agreements were signed by Dr. Yousef Mohamed Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GCC, alongside country representatives:

Mr. Abdel Kader Bamadio, Alternate Focal Point for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Agency for Environment and Sustainable Development (AEDD), Republic of Mali

Mr. Moulaye Brahim Moulaye Driss, General Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Dr. Kamaye Maazou, Executive Secretary, CNEDD; UNFCCC National Focal Point, Republic of Niger

Mr. Andrew Ocama, Coordinator, Eastern Africa Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (EAA)

Driving Integrity, Transparency, and Market Access

Recognizing the sovereign nature of Article 6.2, GCC has developed a Carbon Market Infrastructure (CMI) designed to enable compliant carbon markets in partner countries, supporting their efforts to meet Paris Agreement targets. The CMI provides a digital, interoperable system for registration, authorization, and tracking of mitigation outcomes, supporting bilateral and unilateral ITMO transactions. GCC’s existing Projects Portal and Transaction Registry form integral components of the CMI, apart from national registries and dashboards that will be deployed under this MoA. CORSIA-approved programs that incorporate all elements of high-integrity compliance markets can partner with countries to facilitate the issuance of high-integrity mitigation outcomes.

“The carbon market infrastructure deployed with partner countries provides practical, decision-making tools for project registration, issuance of carbon credits, and tracking mitigation outcomes,” said Dr. Yousef Mohamed Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Global Carbon Council. “This interoperable digital solution empowers countries to participate effectively in Article 6 mechanisms and unlock sustainable development opportunities through international carbon finance, GCC remains committed to bringing international best practices in partnering with countries to enable the operationalization of carbon markets,” he added.

Through this collaboration, GCC will provide partner countries with:

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Access to GCC’s digital Carbon Market Infrastructure platform

Tools for transparent and secure project registration, authorization, and issuance

Real-time tracking of emission reductions and corresponding adjustments

Alignment of national systems with UNFCCC and Article 6 reporting requirements

These partnerships represent a major milestone in GCC’s efforts to empower institutions across the Global South with innovative digital systems, technical expertise, and capacity-building initiatives. The west African Nations are building high-integrity carbon market ecosystems that accelerate access to international climate finance and strengthen participation of West African nations in cooperative approaches to achieve their NDC targets.

Country Perspectives:

Mr. Abdel Kader Bamadio, Alternate Focal Point for Article 6, AEDD, Mali , noted: “This partnership strengthens our institutional foundation for managing and governing mitigation outcomes under Article 6. With GCC’s digital tools and technical expertise, we can ensure transparency, data accuracy, and market confidence as we implement our national climate goals.”

Mr. Moulaye Brahim Moulaye Driss, General Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mauritania , added: "Mauritania welcomes this collaboration with GCC as a key step toward digital readiness and institutional strengthening for carbon markets. This will help us operationalize national strategies under Article 6 and foster new investment opportunities."

Dr. Kamaye Maazou, Executive Secretary, CNEDD, Niger , emphasized: "Collaborating with GCC marks an important milestone in advancing carbon market readiness within our region. Establishing a digital, interoperable carbon market system will enhance our Article 6 preparedness and ensure that resulting benefits directly support national priorities, community development, and the achievement of Paris Agreement targets."

Mr. Andrew Ocama, Coordinator, Eastern Africa Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (EAA), said: "The work of GCC will help bridge the gap between the technical nuances of carbon markets and implementation through interoperable digital infrastructure and adequate technical capacity to make it work. This will support the growth of carbon markets in Eastern Africa, enabling significantly more impact and sustainable development financing in Eastern Africa."

About Global Carbon Council (GCC):

The Global Carbon Council, headquartered in Doha, Qatar, is the first international carbon credit and sustainable development program based in the Global South. GCC issues carbon credits to eligible GHG reduction projects worldwide that advance sustainable development, supports national governments in achieving NDCs, and facilitates the trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement. GCC has received accreditation from ICAO for the CORSIA scheme and from ICROA, a coalition of carbon offset providers.

For more information, visit: https://www.globalcarboncouncil.com

