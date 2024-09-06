Dubai, UAE: Glinks International, the leading end-to-end education consultancy in the GCC region, announced that its students were awarded US$5.5 million worth of scholarships from renowned international universities. Offering an extensive range of services that takes care of its students holistically, Glinks stands as a premier in empowering ambitious students to enrol into their dream educational institutions.

Glinks celebrates the students’ achievements of securing scholarships to study desired programmes with some receiving up to 100 percent fee waiver from well-known institutions. From preparation to profile development, the consultant commits itself to ensuring that its students are ready to embrace the next instrumental phase of their lives. Glinks is currently associated with 170+ universities across USA, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand, enabling students to explore myriad study programmes.

Prabhjeet Singh, CEO and Founder of Glinks, extols this significant milestone by saying, “Glinks is glad to be a constant guide for students throughout their academic journey. We are immensely proud of our students who successfully enrolled into famed universities with scholarships. This will relieve financial responsibility upon parents and motivate students to study with ease. Our excellent connections with partner universities offer a plethora of study abroad options for students to choose from. As a pioneering education consultant, we aim to add value to our comprehensive services for our clients to gain maximum benefits.”

As a one-stop, 360° solution provider for overseas education, the company upholds exceptionally high service standards and enjoys significant trust from both students and global universities. Its highly recommended counsellors possess the latest industry knowledge to help students achieve their full potential and excel in their careers. They conduct multiple counselling sessions including psychometric analysis that helps determine a student’s strengths, weaknesses, skills, and knowledge they possess before advising them on their choice of programme, country, and institution.

Counsellors closely guide students through every stage of application from admissions, scholarships, and proficiency tests to portfolio building, statement of purpose, and interviews. Reverse engineering is applied to develop student profiles defined by their goals and aspirations. This unique assessment allows counsellors to support their students with tailor-made services.

Glinks’ services extend beyond the academic requisites. The consultancy organises career awareness workshops and summer camps, arranges student accommodations, and helps with post-academic applications. It also caters to the needs of postgraduate students seeking postgraduate work permits in their country of study.

Students and parents have applauded Glinks’ continuous guidance in streamlining the application process.

Sara Afroz is a first-year Finance student at University of Alberta who received a scholarship of CAD15,000 with Glinks' thorough assistance. As a proud parent, Mr. Afroz shares his pleasant experience with Glinks. He says, "Glinks counsellors were extremely helpful in counselling my daughter by identifying universities that met our budgetary needs. From day one, they advised us to focus on two to three institutions rather than applying for many at once. Making the final decision was easy as they suggested the University of Alberta that we were already considering. They communicated promptly and clarified even the smallest of doubts. They ensured a seamless visa application process and continued to support us even after my daughter left for Alberta. "

Dina El Baba, who is currently studying at University of Ottawa, appreciates Glinks’ dedication towards facilitating a smooth application process that helped her secure a scholarship of CAD 70,000. She says, "Glinks has been an invaluable supporter as an education consultant. The counsellors helped me align my academic and career goals, guiding me through my university applications while ensuring that my choices matched my career ambitions. Their expertise in the field allowed me to choose universities that were most suitable for me. They also ensured that I met the requirements for my programme with a personalised and helpful approach. They were always ready to answer any inquiries, and their unwavering support truly made a difference in my academic journey by instilling confidence in my decision making and allowing me to navigate the process quite smoothly."

While students can apply for programmes on their own, education consultants note that chances of rejection are higher if the applications are not curated as per the university’s requirements. They attribute the cause to either lack of sufficient knowledge or excessive information that creates confusion, prompting students to saturate their applications with irrelevant data that will most likely be overlooked by admission departments. With over 14 years of experience across the GCC, Glinks experts infer that students require additional guidance from professional consultants to curate the best application that will appeal to admission officers.

Prabhjeet Singh adds, “A university’s admission department screens countless applications during the intake period. An application reflects the student’s all-round performance in academia. Competitive universities critically analyse applications; therefore, students need to meticulously treat their applications for higher chances of success. At Glinks, we filter each application to leave a lasting impression on admission officers.”

Prospective students planning to pursue higher education abroad have a stellar opportunity to meet education consultants and university officials at upcoming “The Glinks International Education Fair”, the largest annual education fair on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The fair will see educational institution officials from more than 25 universities discussing enrolment process and scholarship opportunities with more than 1,000 students in the UAE who would be seeking admission in universities in Canada, USA, UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and UAE.

The fair will feature representatives from renowned institutions such as Acadia University, Bow Valley College, Bronte College, Brock University, Clark University, Columbia College, Grenfell Campus - Memorial University, Hotel & Tourism Management Institute Switzerland, Huron University at Western, McMaster University, Middlesex University Dubai, North Island College, Sheridan College, St. Francis Xavier University, Technological University of Shannon in Ireland, Thompson Rivers University, University of Essex UK, University of Manitoba, University of New Brunswick, University of Otago in New Zealand, University of Saskatchewan, University of Waterloo, University of Windsor, and Wilfrid Laurier University.

From 2 pm to 7 pm, prospective undergraduate and master’s students, as well as career professionals looking to advance their careers, can explore a world of academic opportunities and access advisory services from Glinks’ experts and university representatives. Application fee vouchers worth $150 will be distributed to attendees who want to enrol into programmes offered by participating universities.