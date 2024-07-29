Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Glamera, the leading Saudi company providing salon and beauty centers management solutions, has announced a significant milestone by surpassing SAR 1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on its advanced platform.

This remarkable achievement reflects Glamera's high efficiency and commitment to delivering exceptional services, solidifying its position as a market leader in Saudi Arabia and one of the most prominent startups in the regional beauty tech sector.

Since its inception in 2022, Glamera has distinguished itself by offering comprehensive, advanced, and specialized technology solutions for managing salons and beauty services providers. By providing innovative tools that streamline daily operations and enhance operational efficiency, the company has successfully processed over SAR 1 billion through its platform. This demonstrates the high level of trust customers place in Glamera's services and underscores the company's commitment to providing exceptional solutions that meet the diverse needs of the market.

Expressing his pride in this achievement, Mohamed Hassan, CEO of Glamera, stated, "We are incredibly proud of this milestone, which reflects the tireless efforts of our dedicated team and the trust of over 3,000 customers in Glamera. Surpassing SAR 1 billion in GMV is a testament to our commitment to achieving the highest levels of quality and efficiency, and aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. We are determined to continue innovating to meet the growing needs of our customers."

This achievement marks a pivotal moment in Glamera's journey and underscores its positive impact on the Saudi market. Through its integrated platform, customers can easily manage bookings, track inventory, and efficiently organize financial transactions, helping them improve their performance and increase customer satisfaction.

Glamera is gearing up for the future through a wide range of partnerships that will be announced soon to launch cumulative business models centered around its customers, addressing recurring challenges and capitalizing on significant opportunities within the beauty and wellness market.

Omar Fathi, CTO of Glamera, added, "We view this achievement as a new starting point for achieving further successes and expanding in the Saudi market. We are continuously striving to provide innovative solutions that contribute to the development of the beauty and personal care sector in Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned for more."

About Glamera

Founded in 2022, Glamera is a leading Saudi company providing advanced technology solutions for beauty service providers and salon management in the Middle East and North Africa region. Glamera offers innovative tools that help customers improve their business performance and efficiency, contributing to the development of the beauty and personal care sector in the region.