Givaudan, a global leader in taste and wellbeing, today announced that it has expanded its global innovation ecosystem with the opening of its new Innovation Hub in Dubai to support the South Asia, Middle East and African (SAMEA) markets. Serving a region that is home to a quarter of the global population, Givaudan has invested CHF 4.8 million in the new Hub, which spans 42,000 square feet and incorporates fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratories, a co-creation centre as well as a new Consumer and Sensory Insights (CSI) centre to accelerate innovation and prototyping.

The new Givaudan Innovation Hub, the latest addition to Givaudan’s global innovation network, represents a strategic evolution for the SAMEA region. It integrates increased autonomy tailored to local operations while remaining an integral part of the global organisation. Givaudan’s new labs and Consumer and Sensory Insights centre (CSI) meet global standards, accelerating the creation and delivery of new products. This results in the time it takes for customers to introduce new products to the market. Leveraging pioneering technologies like ATOM, which utilizes AI for taste enhancement, and VAS for aroma development based on consumer input, Givaudan swiftly transforms consumer desires into tangible products.

This hub serves as a powerhouse for food and beverages creations, tailored for regional preferences with the latest tools and expertise. Additionally, it acts as the driving force behind Givaudan’s science and technology initiatives in the region, ensuring their products perfectly align with consumer and customer needs. The facility also features a state-of-the-art show kitchen and laboratories with capabilities in flavour creation and application, sensory evaluation, and food science.

Tansukh Jain, Regional Commercial Head SAMEA Taste & Wellbeing said: "Our new Hub in Dubai is a game-changer, allowing for unparalleled collaboration with our customers to co-create food experiences that not only match but elevate the unique tastes of regional consumers. The strategic location of the United Arab Emirates, combined with its advanced digital infrastructure and wealth of talent, makes it the perfect springboard for this ambitious venture. Moreover, the ease of doing business here supports our mission to innovate and grow, solidifying our commitment to setting new benchmarks in the food industry."

With innovation at heart, Givaudan strives to delight consumers and meet their evolving demands, setting new standards in the food industry while reinforcing their dedication to the vibrant communities they serve.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is a global leader in Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. We celebrate the beauty of human experience by creating for happier, healthier lives with love for nature. Together with our customers we deliver food experiences, craft inspired fragrances and develop beauty and wellbeing solutions that make people look and feel good. In 2023, Givaudan employed 16,260 people worldwide and achieved CHF 6.9 billion in sales with a free cash flow of 13.3%. With a heritage that stretches back over 250 years, we are committed to driving long-term, purpose-led growth by improving people’s health and happiness and increasing our positive impact on nature. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Discover more at: www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing

Powered by innovation and creativity, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing aims to shape the future of food by becoming the co-creation partner of choice to its customers. Built on its global leadership position in flavours and taste, the Company goes beyond to create food experiences that do good and feel good, for body, mind and planet. With an expanded portfolio of products across flavours, taste, functional and nutritional solutions and a deep knowledge of the food ecosystem, Givaudan’s passion is to collaborate with customers and partners to develop game changing innovations in food and beverage. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Learn more about how we are shaping the future of food at www.givaudan.com/taste-wellbeing.

