UAE, Dubai: Huawei will participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2023 as a Gold Sponsor, where it will re-affirm its commitment to help all industries make the most of intelligence, digitalization and the strategic opportunities presented by AI, supported by cloud, advanced networks capabilities and digital power technologies. The company will also focus on how to accelerate intelligence through business, industry, and ecosystem development. Additionally, as the lead sponsor for the event's cybersecurity program, Cyber Valley, Huawei will share its leading-edge cybersecurity capabilities and solutions.

With many latest breakthroughs in foundation models, a vast range of new AI models and applications are emerging. Under the theme of 'Accelerate Intelligence', Huawei will explore how AI is being deeply integrated into industries, serving a diverse range of industry scenarios and how organizations can innovate and grow at unprecedented speed. It will also showcase its green technology, demonstrating its dedication to fostering a more sustainable future across the entire industry.

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said, "A new chapter of intelligent transformation is unfolding. We now stand at the threshold of a new and intelligent world with vast opportunities and challenges ahead of us. At GITEX GLOBAL, we are keen to explore further collaboration bridges with our regional partners and customers to help all industries maximize new strategic opportunities through AI, cloud, advanced networks and digital power, safeguarded with leading cybersecurity capabilities and solutions. We will not only share our innovations and cutting-edge technologies but also explore how the new intelligent forces are transforming our world and how we can unleash the full capabilities of intelligent solutions to reshape industries."

At GITEX GLOBAL, visitors can experience Huawei's latest intelligent ICT innovations. This year's event brings together prominent figures including thought leaders, business leaders, technical experts, partners, and a wide range of industry stakeholders. Huawei experts will participate in keynotes and panel discussions throughout GITEX GLOBAL, covering cybersecurity, intelligent connectivity, and new sustainability roadmaps such as “Net Zero Campus”.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn more about the joint efforts between Huawei, its customers and its partners to provide easy-to-use industry solutions that help promote greater digital security and trustworthiness and accelerate intelligence across all industries.

Huawei will showcase intelligent industry solutions designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, including public services, finance, oil & gas, electric power, transportation and ISP. It will also exhibit its comprehensive enterprise solutions portfolio that covers datacom, storage, optical, wireless, intelligent collaboration and services. The company will highlight how it nurtures a prosperous partner ecosystem for win-win outcomes, working with partners on solutions like these to promote the in-depth integration of AI and industry scenarios and enable the intelligent transformation of ever more industries.

SMEs cover a wide range of industries such as education, healthcare and hospitality which is why they serve as an important pillar of economic development in any country. In the next five years, 90% of SMEs will focus on digitalization and intelligence to build core competitiveness. To better meet the needs of SMEs and its partners, Huawei has been increasing its strategic investment in the commercial market since 2022, and visitors can experience the latest commercial market solutions at Huawei’s booth at GITEX GLOBAL.

For the first time, HUAWEI eKit, a sub-brand designed for the distribution business under Huawei will mark its presence at GITEX GLOBAL. It aims to provide versatile products and solutions for hundreds of millions of small businesses and SOHOs by leveraging Huawei's over 30 years of experience in ICT and digital transformation. It strives to better serve the digital needs of these customers, help distribution partners develop their businesses, and expand opportunities in this market.

Huawei has been investing heavily in foundational technologies to harness trends in digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization, focusing on creating value for our customers and partners.

Huawei Cloud is committed to create the best cloud foundation in the AI era. With the concept of "Everything as a Service", Huawei Cloud innovates in fields such as Pangu models, application modernization, AI development pipeline, and digital content production pipeline. This year at GITEX, Huawei Cloud adhere to the “AI for Industries” strategy, and will demonstrate how the 5+N+X architecture enables intelligent upgrade of industries such as government, electric power, oil and gas, and meteorology. Huawei Cloud will also reveal its Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3.0 – a hybrid cloud platform. Huawei is also keen to nurture the industry ecosystem by providing best-practice cloud ecosystem solutions for startups.

Huawei has set a strong long-term strategic commitment to sustainability, which aligns with the UAE's hosting of COP28 this year. Within this commitment, Huawei Digital Power leverages intelligent energy data to help achieve carbon neutrality. Visitors can see demos of Zero Carbon Park, Zero-carbon ICT infrastructure scenarios of Data Center & Critical Power and industry Site Power and Solar-Storage-EV Charging infrastructure scenario at the stand.

Cybersecurity is evolving with a greater emphasis on AI-driven security solutions, increased adoption of cloud-based security services, growth in mobile and IoT security solutions, and a sharper focus on building robust incident response capabilities. Huawei will highlight the importance of collaboration and information sharing among organizations to combat cyber threats effectively. At GITEX GLOBAL, visitors can explore end-to-end cybersecurity practices and solutions that address the evolving threats organizations and nations face in the digital transformation journey.

"We need to work together with all our partners and customers in the region to deep dive into industry-specific scenarios and build a solid computing backbone to power countless new AI models and applications. Together, we can help all industries go intelligent, and help them do it faster," Steven Yi added.

GITEX GLOBAL takes place from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Huawei's booth is located in Hall 22, proudly supported by our partners, including Enterprise Systems, Redington Gulf, Marvel Distribution, Mindware, and Al Rostamani Communications.

Visit us at GITEX GLOBAL to experience the latest technology innovations and join us to ‘Accelerate intelligence’. For more information about Huawei's participation at GITEX GLOBAL, please visit the Huawei GITEX GLOBAL website: https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/2023/ae/gitex.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME