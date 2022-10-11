Dubai, UAE - At GITEX GLOBAL 2022, Shipsy, a leading global SaaS-based smart logistics management platform, is showcasing how supply chain leaders across the globe are using its AI-powered technology to reduce operational costs, boost customer experience and drive sustainable delivery operations.

Today, a leading logistics service provider in Saudi Arabia, a leading consumer goods retailer in the Middle East, a rapidly growing quick commerce delivery provider in Egypt, and numerous other global businesses in this region are leveraging Shipsy to deliver tangible business outcomes. These benefits are realized in terms of logistics cost savings, on-time deliveries, improved resource and capacity utilization, better customer satisfaction, and more.

Shipsy’s AI-powered platform helps retailers and eCommerce players to drive high levels of operational efficiencies. For instance, the solution ensures an 18% reduction in Return-To-Origin instances, shrinks mid-mile and last-mile costs by 12% and 23% respectively, increases vehicle capacity utilization by 31%, boosts deliveries per rider by 14%, increases on-time dispatch volumes by 28%, and helps scale delivery operations by quickly onboarding multiple 3PLs.

By helping businesses manage their carbon emissions and make deliveries sustainable, Shipsy is also empowering the UAE to achieve its Smart City goals. The smart logistics management platform provider enables businesses in the Middle East to expedite their sustainability goals by reducing miles traveled, eliminating empty miles, preventing vehicle idling, lowering trip volumes, and gaining greater visibility into shipment-related carbon dioxide emissions.

“It has been a fantastic experience demonstrating Shipsy’s capabilities to the global supply chain and logistics community. The Middle East has been very instrumental in Shipsy’s rapid growth journey. We have been powering enterprises here and worldwide to strike a balance between optimizing costs, delivering on customer expectations, and ensuring sustainable logistics practices,” said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-founder, Shipsy.

Visitors will be able to connect with Shipsy’s team at Booth no. H6A-18 from 10th - 14th October. They can also schedule a meeting directly with their experts at the event from the Shipsy website.

-Ends-

About Shipsy

Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build resilient, connected, agile, sustainable, and autonomous supply chain and logistics operations. Its smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 200+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procures freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To know more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.

For Media related information, please contact –

Ambika Jadeja - ambika@matrixdubai.com

Reem Quqandi - reem@matrixdubai.com