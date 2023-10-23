The week-long annual tech event GITEX was over last Friday with 100s of tech giants showing their technology prowess. Nokia brought its cutting-edge technologies from its Network Infrastructure (NI), Mobile Networks (MN) and Cloud and Network Services (CNS) Business Groups to showcase how disruptive network technologies and software approaches are pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability to open up new opportunities for the telecom industry. The whole exercise was to help the telecom industry customers transform their business to the ‘power of n’ and harness the exponential potential of networks.

Mobile Networks team showcased Nokia anyRAN that supports any purpose-built, hybrid and Cloud RAN environment with common software. With the SmartNIC for L1 acceleration, we enable feature and performance parity with purpose-built RAN and ease of integration into any server and cloud environment. This is what our customers will expect given that hybrid networks will exist for many years to come. Also showcased is server hardware from Dell and HPE and the Cloud RAN Smart Network Interface Card (SmartNIC) for L1 acceleration, which we co-created with Marvell. Nokia recently launched an Open Innovation Lab in Dubai to drive regional innovation to explore new business models and use cases focusing on Cloud RAN, AI/ML and Industry 4.0. For example, the lab will feature its MantaRay SON, which is also showcased here at GITEX to demonstrate how AI/ML is a true game changer in network automation and optimization.

Robust Network Infrastructure

The Nokia team demonstrated network automation to help operators with multi-vendor, multi-domain assurance, multi-vendor Intent-based services fulfilment, zero touch service provisioning and transport slicing enablement and assurance. It also showcased the path to 100G over PON (Passive Optical Network) through 25G PON OLT/ONT, in addition to demos such as 5G CPE and beacon. Furthermore, the team showcased Remote 800GE Routing, security solutions with Deepfield and Automated Data Center Fabric Solution. Nokia’s recently launched 7730 Service Interconnect Router (SXR) platforms with a revolutionary approach, has also been brought for GITEX audience. All these cutting-edge technologies help the industry build a robust network infrastructure.

Premium connectivity, bridging digital divide, sustainability

In today's digital age, the success of any service is heavily reliant on the quality of connectivity that supports and enables it. This is what Nokia calls premium connectivity, which is not defined by its price; it is determined by the added value it brings to services. In its pursuit of premium connectivity, Nokia’s aim is to create multi-service, multi-directional connections on a single infrastructure. The goal is to maximize utilization, fulfil business cases, and most importantly, ensure social impact via digital inclusion. Nokia’s vision is to transform the digital gap into a digital opportunity. This inclusivity-driven approach applies to all markets, from consumers and residential users to small and large enterprises across industries. Sustainability, green, social development, and digitalization are interconnected concepts. This why Nokia firmly believes that there is no green without digital. Without reliable and affordable connectivity, there can be no business case, digital adoption, and progress towards a green and inclusive future. Premium connectivity acts as the cornerstone of digital transformation, enabling individuals and organizations to leverage the vast potential of the digital world. By bridging the digital divide and providing reliable and affordable connectivity, we can empower communities, foster social sustainability and drive inclusive growth.

5G for sustainability

Nokia’s CNS team has brought Intelligent 5G for sustainability, focusing on three pillars: Environment, for optimizing network energy consumption with AI; Digital inclusion, for making the business case for affordable network coverage; and Digital integrity, for securing digital identities on your network and prevent breaches. Nokia solutions can help CSP’s more easily meet their ESG targets and “go green” across their network operations. Through AVA AI-driven sustainable networks demo, Nokia showcases​ AI use cases to optimize energy usage across the network without compromising QoE, improves 5G customer experiences with granular usage insights​ and increases efficiency and responsiveness of FWA/BB operations. The team also showcases its security solutions including NetGuard Cyber Security Dome.

Enterprise solutions

For enterprises, industries, and governments, Nokia showcased solution for Smart Cities. They in general highlight the smart infrastructure covering Microwave, Radio, IP and Optical networks that can empower digital cities. Defense and public Safety related demos focus on broadband, Core and Backhaul solutions. We are also showcasing our Nokia Drone Networks (NDN) that provides an automated aerial data collection platform that enterprise customers can implement to achieve their business goals. The solution, powered by private and public 4G/LTE and 5G wireless networks, drone hardware, as well as operational software and hardware. Also Nokia is showcasing its solutions to enable utilities to digitalize substation networking using IP infrastructure (IP-MPLS WAN, FAN powered, OT cloud, etc..). In addition, it brought Private wireless solutions and Mission-critical networks to showcase for customers.