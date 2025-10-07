Visitors to experience key advancements in AI, networking, and hybrid cloud and learn more HPE’s leading AI solutions, the industry’s first 100% direct liquid cooling systems architecture, AI-native and secure networking solutions, and more – all under a bold new brand.

HPE will return to GITEX, taking place between 13-17 October at the Dubai World Trade Center, this year with a bold new brand. For the 45th edition of the established and iconic tech exhibition, HPE will showcase how it empowers organisations to optimise operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximise their impact, with a comprehensive solutions portfolio.

At stand A30 in Hall 6 visitors will have the opportunity to engage with HPE’s technical experts and learn about the latest innovations across AI, networking and hybrid cloud, that simplify IT, reduce cost and complexity, and turn ambition into outcomes.

Key highlights of the HPE GITEX 2025 stand will include:

The Artificial Intelligence solutions portfolio . The portfolio provides integrated end-to-end solutions and services, removing the complexity of customers having to compile a full AI tech stack on their own when building a modern AI-ready data centre, with: HPE AI factory solutions , including new composable solutions optimised for service providers, model builders and sovereign entities HPE Private Cloud AI , the turnkey AI factory for enterprises.

. The portfolio provides integrated end-to-end solutions and services, removing the complexity of customers having to compile a full AI tech stack on their own when building a modern AI-ready data centre, with: The 100% fanless direct liquid cooling (DLC) systems architecture : This innovation enhances the energy and cost efficiency of large-scale AI deployments. It yields 90% reduction in cooling power consumption as compared to traditional air-cooled systems.

: This innovation enhances the energy and cost efficiency of large-scale AI deployments. It yields 90% reduction in cooling power consumption as compared to traditional air-cooled systems. The comprehensive HPE Networking portfolio: Combining the leading solutions of HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking, this portfolio provides customers with a leading AI-native and secure foundation for their end-to-end networking needs. It allows them to manage and simplify their increasingly complex connectivity needs, increasingly driven by data-intensive, hybrid AI workloads. This includes:

HPE Aruba Networking Central agentic mesh, which autonomously analyses network and security conditions, providing precise analysis and actionable remediation.

“For HPE, GITEX 2025 not only marks the 45th edition of the crucial event, but also a moment to celebrate the 10th anniversary of HPE as a standalone company,” said Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for United Arab Emirates & Africa at HPE. “As such we will showcase a bold new brand and a clear message: We are the essential partner for the AI era. For the UAE, as it strives for an integrated and technologically advanced infrastructure to realize its Vision 2031, and for our customers and partners in the region, helping them move faster, scale smarter, and unlock new opportunities. GITEX is the perfect platform to showcase our solutions, services and capabilities that push the boundaries of what is possible.”

HPE's continued presence at GITEX underlines the company's commitment to driving innovation and empowering organisations in the UAE. Whether they are just getting started on their AI journey or deploying the largest AI implementations in the world, HPE brings more than technology. As a trusted guide, the company helps organisations turn their ambition into an unstoppable force that shapes the future.

To meet our experts and experience HPE’s latest innovations, visit us at the HPE stand in Hall 6, A30.