Dubai, United Arab Emirates: To further elevate the loyalty experience, Valuedynamx, a Collinson Company and leading global provider of curated, data-driven purchase rewards, has partnered with Gilded, a leading fintech innovator specializing in physical gold. This collaboration unlocks a unique opportunity to earn Skywards Miles from purchases of the highest quality Swiss gold stored within the UAE via the Skywards Miles Mall platform, which is powered by Valuedynamx.

In a time of greater financial volatility and uncertainty, Gilded offers an innovative way to acquire an asset with timeless value. Gilded’s partnership with Valuedynamx takes this a step further by providing Emirates Skywards members with the benefits of physical gold ownership via the convenience of digital technology and with the added incentive of earning Miles that can be redeemed for future travel or retail. With efficient and secure purchasing from the comfort of the online store, customers can rest assured that the gold bars on the platform are sourced directly from Swiss refineries, meet the highest standards of 0.9999 fineness, are Sharia compliant, and meet both the Emirates Bullion Committee (GBC) and the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold bar specifications. The gold is also independently audited and stored in fully insured 'Brink's vaults in the UAE. Delivery is available for UAE residents.



"Through this exciting collaboration with Valuedynamx, we are able to deliver the timeless value of physical gold in a digital form to Emirates Skywards members, providing all the benefits of direct gold ownership without the challenges that often accompany physical gold acquisition, such as storage, authenticity, and security" said Ashraf Rizvi, CEO of Gilded.



“Unlike other investments, gold reliably holds its value, hedging against inflation. Partnering with Gilded aligns perfectly with Valuedynamx's mission to provide consumers with the best value from their loyalty programs, now including another option for loyalty members to invest in their family's future." said James Berry, Managing Director, Valuedynamx.



With Skywards Miles Mall's expanded spend offerings, Emirates Skywards members can spend Miles in real time for digital gift cards at more than 500 brands across five markets globally, including the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Australia and India. Skywards Miles Mall provides Emirates Skywards members access to various popular local and globally recognized brands that cater to everyday lifestyle needs across fashion, fitness, technology, food, beverage, and now investments.



About Gilded

Gilded, founded in 2020, has a presence in the USA, UAE, Jersey, and Channel Islands, and provides a different approach to owning physical assets by making them functional. Gilded clients have full ownership and title to allocated gold bars. The bars are ethically sourced through Swiss refiners, are .9999 pure, satisfy Emirates GBC and LBMA standards, and are stored in insured Brinks vaults and independently audited. With a focus on security and customer service, Gilded has built a reputation as a trusted provider of gold ownership solutions for private client’s family offices, and as a service provider to financial institutions.

For more information visit: https://store.gildedco.com



About Valuedynamx

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world’s largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries. Collinson has more than 30 years loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.



For more information visit www.valuedynamx.com



About Emirates Skywards and Skywards Miles Mall

Emirates Skywards has more than 35 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels, and car rentals to financial, leisure, and lifestyle brands. Partners are also accessible via Skywards Miles Mall, where members gain access to over 2,800 brands that cater to everyday lifestyle needs across fashion, fitness, technology, food, beverage, and more.



Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, gift cards, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money can't buy experiences.



For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards and www.skywardsmilesmall.com/earn/en/



