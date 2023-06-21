Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region, has taken a noteworthy step by integrating UAE PASS, the UAE’s digital identity platform, into their purchase funnel. This integration will enable a seamless and fast document-sharing process for customers purchasing motor insurance through GIG Gulf.

The collaboration with UAE PASS aims to simplify the customer experience by allowing customers to easily upload their required documents, such as personal identification documents, driving license, and car ownership certificates. This is achieved by connecting GIG Gulf's system to the UAE PASS Digital Vault, which stores and shares government-validated documents securely. New customers can now choose to process their applications through UAE PASS within the GIG Gulf website by simply scanning a QR code that allows them to consent to the sharing of their personal data before completing their applications.

Paul Adamson, CEO of GIG Gulf, commented: “We are extremely proud to work alongside the UAE government to leverage the innovative initiatives of the country. This collaboration with UAE PASS allows us to deliver an exceptional customer experience, reflecting our customer-first mindset and dedication to keeping pace with the fast-changing consumer behavior in the digital landscape.

By joining forces with UAE PASS, we have reaffirmed our commitment to working with the government to help unleash the vast potential of the digital economy. We recognize that as a pioneer in digital insurance solutions, we have the potential to deliver the speed and ease of access that consumers expect. And, as the largest multi-line regional insurer, we have a unique responsibility to support the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the country’s GDP to 19.4 per cent within 10 years.”

The integration of UAE PASS will reduce the time it takes for customers to purchase motor insurance through GIG Gulf to less than two minutes, ensuring a swift and hassle-free process. This move positions GIG Gulf as the most advanced player in the field, reflecting its unwavering commitment to digital innovation and customer centricity.

Mohammed Al Khamis, Director – Development Department at the UAE Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, added: “This partnership between GIG Gulf and UAE PASS is a testament to the UAE’s relentless pursuit of digital transformation. By integrating UAE PASS, GIG Gulf is not only streamlining the customer experience but also contributing to a broader vision of a smart and digitally empowered nation. Their efforts enable us to deliver more efficient, customer-centric services to the public, in line with our objective to make the UAE a leading digital economy. Through collaborations like these, we are building an ecosystem where innovation thrives and the lives of citizens and residents are enriched through technology.

Click here to explore GIG Gulf’s motor insurance options and experience a seamless journey today.

BOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer in the Middle East and North Africa, with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.5 billion as of 31 December 2021.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a one stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 15 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners, and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning the 2022 Health Insurer of the Year award, by MENA IR for the second year in a row, and winning two awards at the Global Economics Awards 2022 under the Best Non-Life Insurance Company and Most Customer Centric Insurance Company categories.

-Ends-

For more information, visit www.gig-gulf.com and follow us on:

https://twitter.com/gig_gulf

https://www.linkedin.com/company/giggulf

https://www.facebook.com/giggulf/

https://www.instagram.com/giggulf/

ABOUT HEALTH ON TRACK

GIG Gulf's Health on Track is revolutionizing employee wellness in the region by offering an all-encompassing toolkit for disease prevention and management. Through its ground-breaking 4-pillar structure, the program integrates Preventative Care to educate and empower members, One-Click Care providing 24/7 access to GP’s and psychologists, Sustainable Care for chronic condition management, and Comprehensive Care to support those with critical illness. From annual wellness summits to access to healthcare professionals through the click of a button, Health on Track empowers members with knowledge and tools for healthier choices. The result? Enhanced wellbeing, reduced healthcare costs, and greater productivity. Chart your path from wellness to wellbeing with Health on Track. #GIGHealthOnTrack

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

GIG:

Manon Gaillard

Regional Communication Manager

Manon.gaillard@gig-gulf.com

WEBER SHANDWICK:

Karan Narsinghani

Senior Account Manager

KNarsinghani@webershandwick.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and GIG GULF’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. GIG GULF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.