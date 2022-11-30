Al Khobar – Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia (GIB KSA) announces that it has been honoured with two awards at the Saudi Bank Awards organised under Saudi Trade Finance Summit, held in Riyadh on November 14-15, 2022.

GIB KSA was recognised as the Best Supply Chain Finance Bank Saudi Arabia and Best Transaction Banking Team in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Bank Awards recognise the success, vision and innovation from the best banking organisations based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This year, more than 350 industry leaders gathered at the event for discussions to support the Kingdom’s export development vision to advance its international trade and investments by promoting non-oil exports to new markets, improve the efficiency of the trading environment as well as strengthen its position as a regional and global business hub.

Commenting, GIB Group CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, said, “We’re delighted that GIB KSA continues to play a leading role in the Kingdom’s trade finance sector and we are keen to support our clients through innovative trade financing products, including digital solutions that continue to help our clients transact in a more effective and cost-efficient way. The two awards granted to GIB KSA at the summit bear testament to our efforts bearing continuous fruit and we’re delighted for the recognition.”

About Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia

Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia (GIB Saudi Arabia) provides retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a comprehensive offering of banking and financial services covering wholesale banking, asset management, investment banking and retail banking service via meem by GIB.

The Bank, which is the first to be headquartered in the Eastern Province, has branches in Dhahran, Riyadh and Jeddah, and was established as a local Saudi bank in April 2019 after having operated in the Kingdom for nearly 20 years as foreign branches of the pan- GCC Gulf International Bank (GIB). The Bank, during this time, has been a pioneer in the local market, having launched its "meem" digital banking services in 2015, making it the first digital bank in the region providing Shariah-compliant products for retail customers.

GIB Saudi Arabia is regulated by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and has been established with a paid-up capital of SR7.5 billion. It is owned equally by GIB and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

