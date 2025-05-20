Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ghitha Holding PJSC, a UAE-based diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, a subsidiary of International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) Catering PLC, one of the country’s largest institutional catering providers. The signing took place at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2025, the UAE’s premier manufacturing platform, running from May 19–22 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was inked by Falal Ameen, Group CEO of Ghitha Holding PJSC and Laura Abizova, Procurement & Supply Chain Director (ME) of ADNH Catering, on Day 1 of the event.

The MoU outlines the intent of both parties to explore avenues of collaboration that support the UAE’s national food security goals, enhance local sourcing, and optimize supply chain integration. The partnership reflects a mutual vision to scale production capabilities and expand the use of high-quality, Made-in-UAE food products across institutional catering sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, education, and government.

The collaboration aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051, the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and the wider objectives of MIITE 2025 — reinforcing the strategic role of both organizations in strengthening national resilience through local value creation.

Falal Ameen, Group CEO of Ghitha Holding PJSC, stated: “This MoU reflects a joint commitment to enhancing our growing supply chain and building a more self-reliant, agile food ecosystem in the UAE. At Ghitha, we believe that value-based partnerships are key to achieving lasting impact. By working closely with ADNH Catering, we aim to expand local sourcing, and deliver reliable, high-quality food solutions that support the nation’s growth.”

Laura Abizova, Procurement & Supply Chain Director (ME) of ADNH Catering, added: “Partnering with Ghitha Holding enables us to explore new ways of embedding local production into our catering operations, while continuing to meet the high standards our clients expect. This collaboration supports our broader goal of contributing to food security, enhancing sustainability, and strengthening national capabilities across the value chain.”

The MoU sets the stage for early-stage collaboration in several key areas, including evaluating local sourcing potential, aligning supply chain planning, enhancing procurement agility, and exploring opportunities for product innovation and infrastructure investment.

As both entities explore next steps, the MoU underscores their shared commitment to driving national priorities forward — by leveraging complementary strengths to deliver long-term value to the UAE’s food and hospitality ecosystem.

For more information, visit Ghitha Holding at Stand 1-FB20, Hall 1, at Make it in the Emirates 2025 from May 19–22 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.