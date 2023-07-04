Dubai: UAE headquartered multi-business conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group was included amongst the premier list of “Icons of Retail” at an awards gala organised by IMAGES RetailME in Dubai recently.

The Founder and Chairman of the group, Mr Ghassan Aboud was also included in the first ever ICONS OF Retail Yearbook that was an “initiative to spotlight, honour and celebrate legendary and disruptive personalities from the MENA retail landscape who have and continue to play key role in the success of the industry”.

In the retail sector, the Ghassan Aboud Group owns and operates the reputed food and grocery chain Grandiose supermarket in the UAE, delivering an unmatched fresh food and shopping experience to communities in the country. Encouraged by strong customer loyalty, Grandiose is expanding rapidly across key locations in the UAE with its new premier concept.

The IMAGES RetailME editorial team, along with a jury comprising of the government, tech giants, and game changers from the service industry put together a power list of the top retail leaders that have successfully built retail conglomerates and overseen the transformation and digitisation journeys within their organisations.

Accepting the award, Maher Aboud, Chief Executive Officer commented “it is encouraging to be recognised amongst the top leaders in the retail industry. This will motivate us to expand our operations in the sector and reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction”

The Ghassan Aboud Group is engaged in several key economic sectors including automotive, retail, hospitality, food, healthcare, logistics and eB2B digital platforms.

Notably, group has also entered into two key public-private partnerships with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to establish the region’s foremost hubs in the food (Abu Dhabi Food Hub-KEZAD) and automotive (Global Auto Hub) sectors, creating full-fledged ecosystems backed by most recent digital technologies.