Dubai, UAE: Ghassan Aboud Group, the UAE headquartered multi-business conglomerate has won the prestigious ‘Digital Transformation of the Year’ Award at the Tech Innovation Awards 2022 hosted by the Entrepreneur Middle East.

The group has been working relentlessly towards building a sustainable and innovative future. Applying new technologies to existing systems has enabled Ghassan Aboud Group to introduce cost-effective and time-saving solutions across distribution, logistics, retail, and wholesale functions. The company’s exceptional commitment to digital innovation, value-oriented approach, and agility in adapting to new technologies was acknowledged by the award organisers.

Accepting the award, Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Group CEO of Ghassan Aboud Group, said, “We are honoured to get this valuable accolade. Our fabulous team will be much encouraged to intensify their efforts for collective success in our digital transformation journey. We are aiming for each business to leverage digital innovation across the value chain, for delivering growth and benefit for all. We have been investing significantly in digital platform strategy and initiatives not just for external stakeholders but also training our workforce to be ready for a digital-first approach and be aligned with our vision.”

Ghassan Aboud Group is the promoter of award-winning digital marketplaces such as BuyParts24 and BuyGro. BuyParts24 is an online auto parts marketplace connecting suppliers to garages, workshops and other customers. It has played an integral role in lowering operational costs and improving customer reach for a wide range of auto parts. BuyGro is a Food/FMCG platform and a B2B eMarketplace that connects vendors to groceries and HORECA customers while optimizing availability, performance, cost, and quality.

As a strong believer in sustainable, tech-driven solutions, the Ghassan Aboud Group has coined various innovative partnerships, including the 3.3 Sq Km purpose-built food ecosystem, Abu Dhabi Food Hub - KEZAD, as a public-private partnership (PPP) with the AD Ports Group. This project is seeking to solve challenges such as food shortage, waste management, and supply chain. The strategic partners are also establishing a similar sized automotive hub, the Global Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi at an adjacent location with an enhanced emphasis on technology.

Organised by Entrepreneur Middle East, Tech Innovation Awards celebrate the tech and innovation ecosystem in the MENA region and recognise individuals and enterprises that are redefining the future of this dynamic industry.

About Ghassan Aboud Group

Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG) is an international conglomerate headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Australia, Belgium, Jordan and Turkey. Established in 1994 by Ghassan Aboud, entrepreneur and philanthropist, the group has evolved from its early foundations in the automotive industry to a conglomerate holding some of the most well-entrenched businesses in multiple sectors in the region and beyond.

GAG affiliates operate in activities ranging from Automotive, Retail, Food, Media, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, and Digital eB2B Platforms. The Group’s automotive business vertical is engaged in activities across the value chain, including trading of both new and used vehicles, spare parts, and lubricants to over 100+ countries, automotive logistics and B2B digital marketplaces. In its relentless pursuit to add significant value to the economic development, the Group has taken major strides to provide innovative products, services, and experiences to customers, partners, clients, and communities. For more information, visit https://gagroup.net/