Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-headquartered international conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group has been listed amongst the Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for 2022. Notably, 25 companies from the UAE are featured in the list. The illustrious list of companies includes the region’s most reputed and successful legacy leading family businesses with a presence across several key sectors of the economy.

Established nearly three decades ago in the UAE, the Ghassan Aboud Group is engaged in multiple business sectors including automotive, food, retail, logistics, and hospitality with a market reach of more than 100 countries. In addition to its global hub in the UAE, the group has offices in Belgium, Australia, Jordan, Turkey, and Egypt.

Responding to the recognition, Ghassan Aboud, Chairman, Ghassan Aboud Group, said, “We are honoured to be included in this list amongst other leading business groups. I wish to dedicate this award to my team for their dedication, hard work and passion for excellence.”

Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Group CEO, Ghassan Aboud Group, added: “This is a timely recognition as we embark on several new projects across retail, food, automotive, hospitality and digital platforms. With a long-term perspective, our aim is to build a sustainable business that has positive impact on the economy and the communities we operate in.”

Forbes Middle East noted that they ranked the family businesses based on the size and value of the businesses they hold, business activity in the last year, business diversity in terms of sectors and geographies, performance of their key businesses, age and legacy of the company and number of total employees.

About Ghassan Aboud Group

Ghassan Aboud Group is an international conglomerate headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Australia, Belgium, Jordan and Turkey.

Established in 1994 by Ghassan Aboud, entrepreneur and philanthropist, the group has evolved from its early foundations in the automotive industry to a conglomerate holding some of the most well-entrenched businesses in multiple sectors in the region and beyond.

GAG affiliates operate in activities ranging from Automotive, Retail, Food, Media, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, and Digital eB2B Platforms.

For more information, visit www.gagroup.net

